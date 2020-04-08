Hallelujah biscuits

MIO CoalitionHallelujah biscuits.

Yield: 12 large biscuits

Ingredients

4 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon

2 6-oz. packages Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Biscuit Mix

1 cup Hiland Buttermilk

6 tbsp. Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

Step 1

Fry bacon until crisp. Let cool slightly, crumble and set aside.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine biscuit mix, buttermilk and melted butter just until combined. Fold in crumbled bacon and cheese.

Step 3

Place dough on a floured board. Pat dough into circle about 3/4-inch thickness, being sure not to overwork the dough. Cut biscuits using 2-inch biscuit cutter. Place biscuits on a greased baking sheet or parchment paper.

Step 4

Bake in a preheated 425-degree oven for 10 minutes.

Tags

Recommended for you