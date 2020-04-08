Hallelujah biscuits

Yield: 12 large biscuits
Ingredients
4 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon
2 6-oz. packages Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Biscuit Mix
1 cup Hiland Buttermilk
6 tbsp. Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
Step 1
Fry bacon until crisp. Let cool slightly, crumble and set aside.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine biscuit mix, buttermilk and melted butter just until combined. Fold in crumbled bacon and cheese.
Step 3
Place dough on a floured board. Pat dough into circle about 3/4-inch thickness, being sure not to overwork the dough. Cut biscuits using 2-inch biscuit cutter. Place biscuits on a greased baking sheet or parchment paper.
Step 4
Bake in a preheated 425-degree oven for 10 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.