Gardeners know growing a lush, green landscape can sometimes be difficult in Oklahoma’s diverse climate and growing conditions. Because much of the state can be on the drier side, xeriscape gardening is a good option.
Although we’ve received far more rain than normal this spring, one way gardeners can cut back on water use is to implement xeriscaping concepts into the landscape. Also known as water-wise landscaping, the term xeriscape is derived from the Greek word xeros, which means dry, and scape from landscape.
Oftentimes when people hear the term xeriscape, they automatically think rocks, cactus, no grass and dull colors. Xeriscape actually is quite the opposite. A landscape incorporates effective water management strategies for outdoor landscapes.
Xeriscapes may look like a traditional landscape, but are established with a set of principles that save water and maintenance time. Water-wise landscapes are designed to save water while being both creative and attractive. Although xeriscapes will look different in diverse growing zones across the state, the same seven principles apply no matter what.
These landscape principles are plan and design, improve soil, practical use of turf, use of mulch, efficient use of irrigation, appropriate plants and good maintenance practices.
When planning a landscape, consider shade, drainage and other factors that may impact new landscape features. Healthy soil is key to a successful garden. Start with a soil test and improve soil by adding compost and organic matter. Turf serves an important function in the landscape but can require a significant amount of water. Select turfgrass species well-suited to Oklahoma’s climate. Mulch can be a gardener’s best friend. It covers the soil, helps retain moisture and limits weeds. Irrigation is vital and it’s important to maximize the efficiency of water use. When selecting plants, consider native plant species that are well-suited to Oklahoma’s climate. And finally, keep in mind maintenance preserves the beauty of a landscape and contributes to water savings. Practices such as correct mowing height, pruning and weeding all help conserve water.
While Oklahoma receives average rainfall annually, it often doesn’t fall on hot, summer days when plants need it most. Water-wise landscapes are designed to work with periods of natural rainfall and be hardy enough to withstand long periods of drought.
During the hot summer months, as much as 50 percent of all water is used on outdoor landscapes. The state’s rainfall is variable from year to year. Combine this with urban population growth and you’ll find water supplies can be stressed.
David Hillock is a consumer horticulturist with OSU cooperative extension.
