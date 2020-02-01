GROW: Oklahoma Proven helps gardeners make good plant selections

The holidays are over, the gifts put away and all the tasty goodies have been eaten. Now what? Well, it’s a great time of year to start planning your spring and summer garden.
It’s no secret Oklahoma’s climate can be challenging for gardeners, since summer often features extreme heat. Couple the heat with little rainfall, and some gardeners may want to throw in the trowel.
Fortunately, there is an option to help gardeners select beautiful plants, shrubs and trees that have been proven to grow well in Oklahoma’s challenging environment.
Oklahoma Proven began in 1999 and is a set of plants chosen by horticulturists that are appropriate for Oklahoma gardens. Currently in its 21st year, there are many plants from which to choose. The 2019 selections include: tree – Vanderwolf’s Pyramid, a cultivar of limber pine; shrub – Double Take ™ series flowering quince; perennial – rattlesnake master; and annual – Graffiti® series starflower.
Limber pine is an evergreen tree with a pyramidal habit that typically grows about 20 to 30 feet tall and 10 to 15 feet wide. Its name is in reference to the flexible branches/twigs. This tree is noted for its closely spaced, twisted, silvery blue-green needles. It needs full sun exposure and moist, well-drained soil and grows best in USDA Zones 4-7.
If your garden plans include shrubs, seriously consider the flowering quince in the Double Take™ series. This hardy, deciduous shrub grows to about 5 feet tall and is at least 5 feet wide. It produces a profusion of early spring double flowers that resemble camellias. This shrub is dense and thornless, and the blooms come in scarlet, orange, pink and peach. Plant in sun to part shade in well-drained soil, although it does tolerate a variety of soils. Its hardiness is USDA Zones 5-9.
The name “rattlesnake master” may not be popular with some gardeners, but this perennial is a native species to the tall grass prairies. Leaves of this plant are parallel-veined, bristly edged, sword-shaped and medium green. The flowers are greenish-white and tightly packed into globular, 1-inch diameter heads resembling thistles. The flowering heads attract many kinds of insects. Rattlesnake master is versatile in that it prefers dryish, sandy soils but tolerates clay and rocky soils. This is a taprooted plant, making it very drought tolerant, and is best left undisturbed once established. Group plants in a naturalized area for the best effect. Exposure should be sun and part shade, and the plant does well in USDA Zones 5-9.
This year’s annual is more commonly known as the Egyptian starflower and native to northeastern Africa. It thrives in very hot and dry conditions, so it does well in Oklahoma. It grows up to 16 inches high and 12 to 14 inches wide, which makes it a great plant for both containers and traditional flower beds. Available in several colors, including red, rose, pink, white, violet and lavender, this selection is both heat- and drought-resistant. If you like cut flowers in your home, this is a great choice. Heat, sun and good drainage encourage the plant to bloom heartily all summer long.
Full color photos of this year’s Oklahoma Proven selections, as well as the previous years, are available at http://www.oklahomaproven.org/.
