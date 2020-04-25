GROW!: Components of intensive gardens

Pixabay.comVertical gardening is another component of intensive gardening and consists of supporting plants on trellises, nets, strings, cages or poles. Although the yield per plant may be less, vertical gardening takes up a lot less space than traditional gardening. Just make sure the soil is deep and well drained to allow roots to extend vertically and avoid competition with other plants. Great choices for vertical gardening include cucumbers, melons, pole beans and tomatoes. Some plants, like gourds, entwine themselves onto the support system. Melons and tomatoes must be tied to the support. Keep in mind vertically grown plants are more exposed to sun and wind, so they dry out faster, which in turn requires more frequent watering.