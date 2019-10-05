GROW!: Air layering for the home gardener

Creative CommonsStart by removing a ring of bark on the stem that’s about 1.5 inches wide or making a 1.5-inch to 2-inch upper cut in the stem. Insert a wood sliver or toothpick into the wound to hold it open and prevent the cut tissue from reuniting. At this point, you can dust the area with a commercial rooting compound to speed up the rooting process. Next, apply a handful of damp sphagnum moss so it encloses the wounded portion of the stem. To dampen the moss, soak it for several hours prior to use to ensure it is thoroughly moistened. Squeeze out the excess water before using to avoid decay and deterioration of the plant tissue. After the moss is applied, wrap the ball of moss in polyethylene film and secure each end with electrical tape.