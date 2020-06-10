Grilled corn with spicy citrus butter.

Ingredients
1/2 cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Mango Lemon Fruit Butter
1/4 cup Hiland unsalted butter, softened
One tbsp. lemon zest
8 ears fresh corn
2 tbsp. olive oil
2 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. fresh ground pepper
Directions
Step 1
Combine Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Mango Lemon Fruit Butter, Hiland butter and lemon zest. Place in small bowl and chill one hour.
Step 2
Remove husks from corn. Rub corn with olive oil, salt and pepper. Grill corn over medium-high heat, with grill lid covered, 10 to 15 minutes, turning often. Serve with pre-prepared flavored butter.
