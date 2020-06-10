Grilled corn with spicy citrus butter

Grilled corn with spicy citrus butter.

 MIO Oklahoma

Ingredients

1/2 cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Mango Lemon Fruit Butter

1/4 cup Hiland unsalted butter, softened

One tbsp. lemon zest

8 ears fresh corn

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. fresh ground pepper

Directions

Step 1

Combine Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Mango Lemon Fruit Butter, Hiland butter and lemon zest. Place in small bowl and chill one hour.

Step 2

Remove husks from corn. Rub corn with olive oil, salt and pepper. Grill corn over medium-high heat, with grill lid covered, 10 to 15 minutes, turning often. Serve with pre-prepared flavored butter.

Tags

Recommended for you