Grilled chicken summer salad

Ingredients
4 OK Foods ‘Tenderbird’ Chicken Breasts
1/4 cup Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning, Wet
1 tbsp Garden Club Apple Cider Vinegar
1 tbsp Daddy Hinkle’s Original dry seasoning, Dry
12 oz baby spinach
1/2 cup Mint or Basil, Roughly Chopped
2 cups Triple S Farms Watermelon, Medium Diced
1 cup Cucumber, Thinly Sliced
1 cup Dianne’s legendary Italian Salad Dressing
1 cup Feta Cheese Crumbles
Directions
Step 1
In a small mixing bowl combine the Daddy Hinkle’s original wet marinade with the Garden Club vinegar. Trim any fat from chicken breasts and place in a one gallon baggie with marinade solution. Allow at least one hour in the refrigerator, overnight is better.
Step 2
Grill the chicken breasts while sprinkling with dry seasoning until cooked through. Allow them to cool completely before assembling salads.
Step 3
In a large mixing bowl combine all remaining ingredients and toss gently. Arrange the salads and top with grilled chicken
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.