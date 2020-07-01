Grilled chicken summer salad

Grilled chicken summer salad.

Ingredients

4 OK Foods ‘Tenderbird’ Chicken Breasts

1/4 cup Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning, Wet

1 tbsp Garden Club Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tbsp Daddy Hinkle’s Original dry seasoning, Dry

12 oz baby spinach

1/2 cup Mint or Basil, Roughly Chopped

2 cups Triple S Farms Watermelon, Medium Diced

1 cup Cucumber, Thinly Sliced

1 cup Dianne’s legendary Italian Salad Dressing

1 cup Feta Cheese Crumbles

Directions

Step 1

In a small mixing bowl combine the Daddy Hinkle’s original wet marinade with the Garden Club vinegar. Trim any fat from chicken breasts and place in a one gallon baggie with marinade solution. Allow at least one hour in the refrigerator, overnight is better.

Step 2

Grill the chicken breasts while sprinkling with dry seasoning until cooked through. Allow them to cool completely before assembling salads.

Step 3

In a large mixing bowl combine all remaining ingredients and toss gently. Arrange the salads and top with grilled chicken



