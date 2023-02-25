Gratitude in the dark

A variously-ascribed saying is, “Character is who you are in the dark.”

There was a fair amount of darkness within my sphere the last week or so.

As our readers know, Kenny Fowler, who was injured slipping on ice in January, died.

On the morning I found that out, a long-time friend of mine announced he had cancer.

I called my sister to tell her all about it, but she couldn’t talk long because her throat hurt because she had COVID-19 again, and, as if some kind of bitter icing on this cake of cruelty, her new car was stolen.

But even in the midst of a dark and violent storm, there are still bright spots, bright days ahead. Everybody was glad to see me all week. I made good pictures. My dogs and I are healthy.

Grand things are ahead, worth living for. Let that resonate when you are in the dark.

