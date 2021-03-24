Granola Parfaits

Ingredients

8 1/2 Pint Jars and lids

2 Cups Fresh strawberries

1 Cup Fresh blackberries and or blueberries

1/2 Cup Southern Okie Gourmet Pear Spread

1 Container Hiland Vanilla Yogurt

2 Cups Wholee Granolee, Super Granolee

Directions

Step 1

Gently wash and combine the berries and pear spread, mixing to cover.

Step 2

Making layers in the jars, place 2 heaping spoons of the berries then ¼ cup yogurt and 2 tbsp. of the granola into layers.

Step 3

Once all the jars have been filled, repeat the process filling them.

