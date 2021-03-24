Granola Parfaits

Ingredients
8 1/2 Pint Jars and lids
2 Cups Fresh strawberries
1 Cup Fresh blackberries and or blueberries
1/2 Cup Southern Okie Gourmet Pear Spread
1 Container Hiland Vanilla Yogurt
2 Cups Wholee Granolee, Super Granolee
Directions
Step 1
Gently wash and combine the berries and pear spread, mixing to cover.
Step 2
Making layers in the jars, place 2 heaping spoons of the berries then ¼ cup yogurt and 2 tbsp. of the granola into layers.
Step 3
Once all the jars have been filled, repeat the process filling them.
