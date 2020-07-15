Granola and greek yogurt parfaits

Ingredients

To make granola:

4 tbsp. Griffin’s Original Syrup

4 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup pecan halves or sliced almonds

1/4 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 cup mixed dried fruit, diced

1/4 cup dried cranberries

To make parfait: 

2 cups plain Hiland Greek yogurt

2 cups fresh berries

4 tbsp. honey

Directions

Step 1

Combine syrup, vegetable oil and vanilla in a small bowl. Heat on high in microwave for 1 minute, stirring halfway through. In a medium bowl, combine oats, nuts, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and dried fruit. Pour the syrup mixture into the oat mixture, stirring to combine. Pour mixture onto a rimmed cookie sheet or roasting pan. In a preheated 350 degree oven, bake for 30 to 35 minutes, turning halfway through, until lightly browned. Turn out onto a sheet of aluminum foil, and cool completely. To make parfait:

Step 2

To make four parfaits, in a glass or ramekin, spoon in 2 tablespoons yogurt. Spoon 2 tablespoon granola on top of yogurt. Spoon fruit on top of granola. Drizzle honey on top of each parfait.

