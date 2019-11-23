Kinglets are cute, tiny birds that are winter visitors in Oklahoma.
This week, I’m featuring the golden-crowned kinglet, one of two kinglet species in North America.
They truly are a joy to watch as they flit about in trees and shrubs in search of food. But because they are so small, you really need to either be close to them or have binoculars or a camera with a telephoto lens to identify them.
Every year, beginning Jan. 1, I embark on something called a big year. It’s a personal challenge where I attempt to identify as many bird species as possible in a 12-month period. The goal is to identify more birds than the year before.
And, each January, I visit the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in search of two birds to add to the list: the golden-crowned kinglet and the brown creeper.
In some woods around the Buckbrush Trail East — which surrounds a picnic area — I find them there. You can pretty much find them in a lot of areas in Pontotoc County, but I always find them at that particular place, so that’s where I go.
The area is also crawling with ruby-crowned kinglets, white-breasted nuthatches and downy woodpeckers.
Appearance
Golden-crowned kinglets are about 4 inches in length. They are just slightly smaller than Carolina chickadees but appear a bit more plump.
They are gray and olive overall, with white wing bars. The golden-crowned kinglet is so named because it has, well, a golden crown (see photo).
However, there is quite a bit more to it than the crowns.
Both males and females have a bright yellow stripe atop the head, surrounded by black. They also have whitish faces with dark stripes going across the eyes and from the beak downward, like a moustache.
Males and females resemble each other; however, males have a whole bunch of orange feathers hidden under the yellow stripe. And the feathers usually remain hidden unless the bird gets excited.
And when a male gets excited, the feathers raise straight up and, to me, it appears as if its head is exploding. It really is a sight to see. I’ve seen it before, but I didn’t have a camera with me. Ugg!
The ruby-crowned kinglet is similar in appearance; however, it lacks the black and yellow on the crown. RCKs also have distinctive white bars behind and in front of each eye.
Range
Golden-crowned kinglets can be found all over Oklahoma in winter. They breed in portions of the western and eastern United States and across Canada.
Habitat
In winter, golden-crowned kinglets can be found in deciduous and coniferous woods, overgrown fields, cities, suburbs and riverside habitats. In fact, the photo with the kinglet on the railing, I took that along the Arkansas River in eastern Oklahoma.
Food
In winter, they eat small, soft-bodied insects, spiders and mites. Kinglets glean these insects and spiders — along with their eggs — from tree trunks, branches and leaves. Many insects and spiders find a place to hide and remain dormant on cold days, only to venture out on warm winter days. On cold days, golden-crowned kinglets seek out and often find these torpid creatures (see photo).
Odds and ends
- The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that each of the golden-crowned kinglet’s nostrils is covered by a single, tiny feather.
- The oldest known golden-crowned kinglet was a male, at least 6 years, 4 months old when it was recaptured and rereleased by a Minnesota bird bander in 1976, according to the Lab.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
