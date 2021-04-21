Garlic-cheese biscuits and gravy

Ingredients
Biscuits and gravy with a punch of flavor!
Directions
STEP 1
For the biscuits, prepare according to a recipe on the Shawnee Mills packaging for “garlic cheese version.” Gravy.
STEP 2
The trick to this wonderful gravy is reducing the Jerky to workable pieces. Cut strips the length of the jerky first, then cut across the grain. Add the cut jerky to 1 ½ cups water, and bring to a boil. Combine the gravy mix with the remaining ½ cup water, and whisk in after the water has come to a boil.
