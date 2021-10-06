Fusilli with Italian sausage in a caciocavera yogurt sauce

MIO’s 4-H Recipe Contest showcased the talent of many Oklahoma students. This pasta dish is one of the contest winners, and received high marks for the use of many MIO products. It combines a sophisticated flavor with a simple preparation, making it great for family dinners or to serve to company.ny.
Ingredients
›16 ounce Della Terra Fusilli Pasta›3 tablespoons salt›1 pound Loveras Original Italian Sausage›8 ounce Loveras Caciocavera Aged Cheese›3 tablespoons chopped Scissortail Farms Chives›2 cups Braums plain Greek Yogurt›1/2 lemon, juiced›1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Suans Scotch Bonnet Onion Preserves
STEP 1
Bring the water to a boil in a large stock pot. Add salt and pasta and cook for approximately 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Reserve pasta water once pasta is finished cooking.
STEP 2
While pasta is cooking, remove sausage from its casing and add to a skillet to brown. Using a spatula, break the sausage into small pieces. Set aside.
STEP 3
Grate the cheese, reserving 1 cup for garnish. Chop chives.
STEP 4
Preheat broiler. In a large skillet, over low heat, combine the yogurt with 1 cup of pasta water and whisk until combined.
STEP 5
Add the lemon juice, 2 tablespoons onion jam and the grated cheese. Stir until creamy. Do not allow sauce to boil to prevent separation.
STEP 6
Spoon into individual pasta bowls, sprinkle with reserved cheese and place under broiler until cheese has melted.
STEP 7
Dollop with onion jam and garnish with fresh chives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.