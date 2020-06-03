Our recipe for Fudge Turtle Brownies come together in a snap. A Shawnee Mills brownie mix is the base for these brownies, which are filled withBedre milk chocolate bars and Braum’s caramel topping. Miller Pecan Co. pecans top these brownies,which are perfect for Valentine’s Day or any special treat this month.As easy as they are to make, these brownies make an elegant presentation when plated. The only thing that could make them better is if served with a glass of cold milk. When preparing a special dinner this month, buy local and eat local. It’s good for you and good for Oklahoma!
Ingredients
2 pkg. Shawnee Mills fudge brownie mix
2 eggs
3 tbsp. vegetable oil
1/4 cup Braum’s Milk
3 Bedre milk chocolate bars
4 tbsp. Braum’s Hot Caramel Topping
1 cup Miller Pecan Co. chopped pecans
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Step 2
Prepare the brownie batter, combining brownie mix, eggs, oil and milk.
Step 3
Pour half of this mixture into a well greased 10-inch square cake pan.
Step 4
Place the chocolate bars on top of the mix to form the milk chocolate layer.
Step 5
Using a spoon, gently spread the caramel topping over chocolate.
Step 6
Top with the remaining brownie batter, and top with pecans.
Step 7
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool, then cut into bars.
