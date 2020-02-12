Fruit cobblers

Ingredients

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped Miller Pecan Co. pecans

1/4 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

4 tbsp. Braum’s butter

3 cups fresh or frozen mixed berries

Braum’s Vanilla Ice Cream

Directions

Step 1

In a medium bowl, combine oatmeal, sugar, pecans, flour and cinnamon. Using a pastry cutter or two forks, add the butter to the flour mixture. Gently stir in berries, reserving a few tablespoons for serving.

Step 2

Divide flour mixture between four heavy mugs. Divide and place berries on top of the flour mixture of each mug, reserving a few for presentation. Microwave on high for 3 minutes. Fruit should begin to bubble and the mixture will thicken slightly. Stir mixture. Serve with a scoop of ice cream and reserved berries on each.

