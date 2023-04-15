As someone who was born in 1977, I remember a time before the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Super Mario Brothers. But, as soon as I got my hands on that controller, I was hooked. The world of Super Mario was unlike anything I had ever seen before. The colors, the sounds, the challenges - it was all so thrilling.
One of my fondest memories of playing Super Mario Brothers was when my brother and I decided to take on the game level by level, determined to make it all the way to the end. We persevered, making it all the way to the final level. But, just as we were about to defeat Bowser and save the princess, a friend of ours came over and started roughhousing. In the midst of the chaos, he accidentally hit the reset button on the NES, erasing all our hard work. We were devastated, but determined to try again.
Fast forward to 2023, and the release of the highly anticipated Super Mario movie. As a longtime fan of the franchise, I was excited to see how the beloved characters and worlds would be brought to life on the big screen. And I have to say, I was not disappointed.
What really stood out to me was the sheer number of easter eggs and nods to the game’s history that were included in the movie. From familiar enemies and power-ups to references to past levels and games, it felt like every frame was packed with nods to the franchise’s rich legacy. I counted over 28 easter eggs, and I’m sure there were many more that I missed.
I felt that Chris Pratt did an excellent job bringing Mario’s character to life on the big screen. His voice acting was spot on, and he captured the charm and optimism that have made Mario such an iconic character. That being said, the standout performance for me was definitely Jack Black as Bowser. He was hilarious, menacing, and perfectly cast in the role. He brought a level of energy and personality to the character that really made him stand out, and I think his performance was a big reason why the movie was so enjoyable.
Despite my personal love for the film, I was surprised to see that the critics were not as kind. Many reviewers criticized the movie for its plot, pacing, and character development. However, I think that they missed the point. This movie wasn’t meant to be an Oscar contender. It was meant to be a fun, entertaining adventure that captures the magic of Super Mario, and in that respect, it succeeded in spades.
As the credits rolled, I found myself hoping that this wouldn’t be the last we see of the Super Mario movie universe. With so many rich characters and worlds to explore, there’s no shortage of material for future movies. And, as someone who’s been a fan since the beginning, I would love to see where the filmmakers could take us next. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the game or a newcomer to the world of Mario, I would highly recommend giving this movie a watch.
Editor’s Note: This writer utilized ChatGPT’s advanced language processing capabilities to assist him in writing this column, allowing him to generate and refine ideas more efficiently and effectively than ever before.
