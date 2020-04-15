Fried okra salad

Fried okra salad.

 
Ingredients

1/2 cup Hiland buttermilk

1 egg

1 (1-lb.) package frozen, sliced okra OR 1 lb. fresh okra, stemmed and sliced

1 (6-oz.) package Shawnee Mills corn muffin mix

Vegetable oil, for frying

1 tbsp. Granny’s Good Ol’ Fashion Bacon Drippings

1 tsp. coarse salt

12 to 16 oz. assorted fresh salad greens

1 tomato, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

5 slices Bar-S Fully Cooked Bacon, warmed and crumbled

1/3 cup olive oil or canola oil

3 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp. sugar

Directions

Step 1

Combine Hiland buttermilk and egg in a shallow dish. Dip okra in buttermilk, then coat in cornbread mix.

Step 2

Heat 1 tbsp. Granny’s Good Ol’ Fashion Drippings in a deep skillet. Add vegetable oil until it reaches about 2 inches up the side of the pan. Over medium-high heat, fry okra in small batches, about a minute or two on each side. (Turn once while cooking.) Let cool on paper towels. Sprinkle with coarse salt while still hot.

Step 3

Combine greens with tomato and bell pepper. Top with Bar-S bacon.

Step 4

To make salad dressing, whisk together olive oil, apple cider vinegar and sugar. Pour dressing over salad. Top with okra and serve immediately.

