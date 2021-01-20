Fresh start smoothie bowl

A smoothie bowl is the perfect breakfast in a bowl-fresh fruit, natural yogurt, honey and nuts.
Ingredients
1/4 cup Hiland skim milk
2 cups Scissortail Farms Spinach
1 frozen ripe banana, cut into 1-inch strips
1 tsp. Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
1 ramekin Amelia Natural French Style Plain Yogurt
2 tbsp. Choctaw Farms pecan halve
1/4 cup assorted berries or stone fruits, cut into small pieces
Directions
Step 1
Pour the milk and spinach into the blender.
Step 2
Blend for 20-30 seconds.
Step 3
Add the banana and honey and blend until smooth.
Step 4
Add the yogurt and gently blend until fully incorporated.
Step 5
Pour into a bowl or large glass and garnish with the pecans and fruits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.