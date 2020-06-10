Fresh flatbread sandwich

 MIO Oklahoma

Ingredients

3-3 1/4 cups Shawnee All Purpose Flour

1 1/4 cups boiling water

1/2 cup instant potato flakes

1 1/4 tsp. salt

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. instant yeast

Lovera’s Summer Sausage

Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese

Scissortail Farms lettuce greens

Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard

Soft Flatbread

Directions

Start by making homemade flatbread, then assemble your sandwich with Lovera’s Summer Sausage, Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese, Scissortail lettuce greens and Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard.

