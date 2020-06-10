Fresh flatbread sandwich.

Ingredients
3-3 1/4 cups Shawnee All Purpose Flour
1 1/4 cups boiling water
1/2 cup instant potato flakes
1 1/4 tsp. salt
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. instant yeast
Lovera’s Summer Sausage
Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese
Scissortail Farms lettuce greens
Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard
Soft Flatbread
Directions
Start by making homemade flatbread, then assemble your sandwich with Lovera’s Summer Sausage, Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese, Scissortail lettuce greens and Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard.
