FOOD FOR THOUGHT: We will get through this

Do you worry about how “things” will turn out? Think about it.
I am not a worrier, but I guess I do worry about some things. I have been concerned about how we are going to manage our COVID-19 shots. I have been concerned about the insurrection on our nation’s Capitol. Where will it lead? I have been concerned about our lovely people in nursing homes being exposed to outside diseases. The list goes on and on. We are all concerned about some things: employment, housing, feeding our families, schools ... many,many things.
My friend, who has a lot of common sense, assures me almost daily that everything will turn our fine. He is right, of course, but until I see the end results, I am a little leery. I want to see the end before I breathe easily. Then, and only then, do I accept that everything is OK.
I was concerned about how all those people who need it, would organize and get their shots for COVID. Well, I had nothing to worry about. Getting that shot is a well-oiled machine. The paid workers from the Department of Health along with the many volunteers were so efficient in the planning (with little time to get organized and trained). There was someone at every station to direct where we should go next. Every single station was organized, informed and very courteous to those of us who can hardly navigate a personal computer to make an appointment.
I have always been concerned that my brother, who has two kinds of cancer, could not get an appointment for his shots. He finally got an appointment in Otoe and he said the production was very efficient there, too. In fact, a doctor from Oklahoma City gave him his shot. It takes all kinds of people to eradicate this pandemic and everyone pitching in to make it happen. All was well.
The condition of our country after such an uproar has been a great concern of mine and a lot of other people, but if we believe that we are and always will be “one nation, under God, indivisible” then we are going to be fine. We are a strong nation made up of strong people, and we will survive and prosper.
All this, as usual, takes me back to the stories I heard over and over as a child, that everything will turn out right. I am sure when our ancestors made that journey in wagons to Indian Territory that they had many hardships and questioned their own survival. All they had to guide them were ruts in the prairie where others had pioneered. And that was of little help. People got sick. Horses got lame. Food ran out. Weather was unpredictable. They were unsure of what was over the next hill or what their settlement would be like.
They had many worries and hardships. Many unknowns, many worries and concerns.
For instance, my great-grandmother died in childbirth shortly after arriving in Indian Territory, and the baby lived. That left my grandmother in charge of raising a new baby and corralling two younger brothers while the father worked to feed them and care for them. When I look back, it must have been terrible, terrible! I am not sure I would have had the strength to do what Grandma did, but she told wonderful stories of those early days and they were funny when she told them, but not so funny when the incidents happened, I am sure. But they developed strength of character and a godly belief that all things would turn out all right. They did ... or I would not be here to write about those hard times.
I am sure that many people are worrying about their families and their loved-ones as they are ill and hospitalized with the best of care available. To be away from those we love is heartbreaking and lonely — lonely for the patient and for their family who feels helpless and alone.
They and those wonderful caregivers need our prayers for their service and willingness to take on more and more duties that have little to do with hospital care. I know if I had someone with COVID, I would want those same wonderful people to be their caregivers with their positive and compassionate attitudes.
This is not meant to be an article about the sadness and concerns in the world at this time. It is supposed to be an article to lift our spirits and give us hope that everything will be fine in the long run. It takes a lot of faith,a lot of patience, a lot of believing that the world does not revolve around me and mine. There are many others to consider. And everything will turn our just fine.
There is an old poem that goes something like this: Faith and Doubt.
“Doubt sees the obstacles.
Faith sees the way.
Doubt sees the blackest night
Faith sees the day.
Doubt dreads to take a step.
Faith soars on high.
Doubt questions, “Who believes?”
Faith answers, “I.”
It is not my nature to be negative and worry. And probably most of my readers are positive people also. But in the back of our minds, we are concerned about our wonderful country and we fear the pandemic because few of us have experienced anything similar. But I assure you, our God is in control and everything will turn out right. For every bad thing that happens, a good thing takes its place and all will be well. Keep praying and believing. Be strong. Be careful. Wear masks. Think of our fellowmen.
We love beans, every kind. But I had never cooked lentils, so I tried them recently and was surprised how quick they cooked (compared to regular dried beans). If you like beans, then you will like these too.
Savory Lentils
Ingredients
3 cups chicken broth
1 cup dried lentils, rinsed and sorted
1 small yellow onion, chopped
1 stalk celery, trimmed and chopped
1 large carrot, chopped
Directions
Salt and pepper and seasoning to taste.
Combine broth, lentils, onion, celery and carrot. Put in Crock-Pot. Cook about three hours. Note: Or just cook them like regular beans with ham.
