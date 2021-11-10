Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.