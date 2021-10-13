Are you singing in the rain? Think about it.
“I’m singing in the rain, I’m singing in the rain. What a glorious feeling, I’m happy again.” As I write this, there is still a sprinkle following a lovely rain last night. It seemed a long time coming as we were all praying for rain for the wheat, pasture, gardens, flowers and lawns. We just needed rain to wash the dust off the plants and everything outdoors. Our own brains needed a rinsing off, too. Allergies will settle down now, and we will all feel better, I hope.
Oh, how I loved rain when I was a little kid in the country. It was a special time for us even though we never gave a thought to crops or water for the animals in the ponds. I am sure my parents were concerned with that aspect of rain, but for me and my sister, we just thought of it as a time to play and have fun.
When it rained and Daddy couldn’t work the fields or bale hay, he would make huge swings out of ropes over the rafters in our huge hay barn. The big kids would swing on those swings but us smaller ones would play hide and seek in the hay bales and mangers. We almost always found a hen’s nest or two and thought that was such fun — for us anyway, not the setting hens.
I remember when I was just pretty little that I would jump out of the hay loft and yell, “Catch me,” and Daddy always did. What a foolish things that was as I look back, but then it was so much fun to fly through the air. What if Daddy had not heard me? What if he missed? What if Daddy or I got distracted by something? Now I just remember it fondly.
As I grew older, I figured out why we played in the barn when it rained. Can you imagine all of us kids (seven in all) underfoot while Mother cooked and did her regular chores? Not to mention our running in and out with mud on our feet tracking up her newly mopped floors! We would play in the barn, listening to the rain on the tin roof with delight for an entire morning.
Then, we would go to the house and make doughnuts. Mother would have made the dough and had the shortening ready. We would form an assembly line where one would roll the dough, another would cut the doughnuts with a special cutter, Mother would fry them, carefully, so no one got burned with hot grease. The next person would roll the cooked doughnuts in cinnamon and sugar. Then we would all have a feast with a large glass of fresh milk. I can still taste those wonderful doughnuts and recall those childhood memories.
One of the best parts of having rain was the mud puddles following the rains. It was s-o-o-o much fun to wade in those puddles barefooted. We splashed and splashed and it was so cooling. The rain mixed with the soft (flour-like) dirt made the very best loblollies and we just loved to feel the soft mud squish between our toes. Living in the country was so much fun. Do kids even play in the rain now or are they too attached to their phones? They are missing so much joy!
Sometime try just walking in a summer rain with no umbrella. Walk slowly and let your hair and face get really wet. Getting wet and your clothes soaked to the skin is so refreshing and cleansing. You will feel so clean and happy. But don’t do like turkeys sometimes do ... look up at the rain and drown themselves.
This morning when the sun came up over the trees in my neighborhood, it was raining and in the west was the most beautiful rainbow. I just stood and looked at it taking in its beauty. What a lovely creation and promise it is to be blessed with a rainbow. There is such beauty with each rain with an added thing of beauty.
I have never sung the little song, “Rain, rain, go away.” I love rain. I love the smell and the crispness and the way it waters the earth. It cleanses the soul! It just make us all feel cleansed and better. Which reminds me of the little poem, “Life.”
“A little sunshine, A little rain, A little loss, A little gain, A little happiness, A little pain, Not all sweet, Not all sour, Now a weed, Now a flower, A goodly average Of sunshine and shower.”
I just must add to this column my sorrow for those who have been in floods and disasters this year. I feel sure they are not thrilled with news of more rain in their area. I took a bus tour through New Orleans after the hurricane several years ago and it was heartbreaking. Since then they have rebuilt, but then disaster struck again. That is their home and they have the urge to rebuild and I cannot blame them. It is sad for any and all who have experienced tornadoes or floods. It takes the joy out of the weather and changing their lives.
My life would not be complete without sharing Mother’s doughnut recipe. I have looked and looked and cannot find it but this is close. This calls for sour milk and shortening but I am sure she used thick sour cream. But who has thick sour cream nowadays?
Favorite Doughnuts
2 eggs
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons soft shortening
¾ cup thick buttermilk or sour milk
3½ cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon soda
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Beat eggs, sugar and shortening. Stir in milk, then add sifted dry ingredients. Roll out on floured board about ½-inch thick and cut into doughnuts. Fry in hot fat (370-380 degrees) turning once to brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels. Roll in ½-cup sugar mixed with 2 teaspoons cinnamon.
