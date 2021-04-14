Do you save a lot of stuff? Think about it.
A dear friend of mine recently died. She left a house full of her life-long treasures for her only daughter to sort through. Even though she was very organized and had most everything labeled that was a family heirloom or a gift, it was still a huge job to sort and decide what to keep and what to sell and what to throw away. Thank goodness there are people like the Sunshine Girls who make it a business to help sort and appraise and price what is to be sold.
We were fortunate to have seven kids to go through the years of things that Mother and Daddy had accumulated. We went through and sorted and cataloged everything ... and I mean everything. We found five pairs of old ice skates. We found survey equipment. We found old cotton scales that were my grandpa’s. We found Grandma’s diaries of when she came to Indian Territory that chronicled their settlement and early marriage and rearing their children. It is a bit of history of their wonderful life and times.
Just what little I did to help go through my friend’s things got me to wondering why we keep some of the things we do. Why do we? We know what a job it is going to be for someone left behind to categorize treasures. Even with things labeled and a history of description it is difficult and some treasures can easily be overlooked.
We get sentimentally attached to the things we enjoy and the first thing we know, it becomes a collection. We have the joy of looking in shops for additional things to go with our collections.
I save everything. I save old valentines, old letters, dishes, white ironstone, books, magazines (especially Christmas issues), Bibles, recipes, cookbooks, quilts, old sheet music, cookie cutters and cookie presses, linens and most of all dust. I really cannot say why I collect all these things but everything (but the dust) means something special to me and I find it hard to part with them.
Some would say that it was because we were raised in an era when things were few. Most people did not have much money to spend on things just to have them for pretty. Everything we owned had to have a use or purpose of some kind. Maybe that is why my generation collects things. I am amazed at the amount of things younger people throw away when they move. They don’t get attached to things like my generation.
“We just might need that some day” is a familiar expression of people my age. Heaven knows when we will ever use most of that stuff but still we cannot bring ourselves to dispose of it. Old toys, old childhood books, and other things that we save just for the sake of saving should be passed on or shared with someone who will use them. Mine are all labeled and in alphabetical order.
Many of the things that I hold dear have sentimental, nostalgic value. I would never throw away anything that belonged to Mother or Grandma or anything that my granddaughters have given me over the years. I think those wonderful things have almost become a part of my personality and certainly of our decorations. I could never part with them.
I had a decorator come to evaluate our house once to help me get rid of clutter and make our house easier to organize and clean. He suggested that I leave everything just like it was (is) because it has taken years to accumulate the accessories we have that just fit into our house. I love it the way it is. Everything has a story and is loved and fits my house. It is truly a home!
Most of us have so many things that we usually need a storage facility to keep all of it. Our attics are full. Our garages are full. Our closets are full. And many of us still spill over into a storage unit. Why else would there be so many units being built in and around Enid?
Where our treasure is, there will our hearts be, and vice-versa. We truly value the stuff we keep as it becomes a part of us and we hate to part with it. I guess it is OK to leave it for our kids to go through and decide what is useful and what is foolish to keep. Some treasures need to be preserved whether our kids use them or not. They are a part of history and need to be handed down from generation to generation.
I admire those who, when they purchase something new, they get rid of an old thing.
That sounds so positive and doable, but it is difficult for me to do. Someday I will hire someone to come and help me. I will simply sit in a chair and point and nod and tell them which box to put things in. I have a list made out and am trying to achieve it myself first. The four categories are keep, discard, donate, think about, and I have added a new one — ‘What was I thinking when I bought this?’
Do you ever have difficulty throwing leftover foods away? I put them carefully in little tiny dishes and refrigerate them for later. But then I forget we have saved them until they turn blue or green or fuzzy. It is only then that I throw them out without guilt. Some leftovers are better the second or third day. Roast is better in the hash the second day. Baked potatoes taste just as good as hash browns with ham or bacon for breakfast. We cannot help but save those tasty leftovers.
I have always enjoyed saving old recipes, especially those I hold dear, and is fun to make them occasionally just to enjoy making them and eating them. This is an old favorite I have not made for ages. Just enjoy.
Peaches and cream dessert
Ingredients
3/4 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 (3-ounce) package cook and serve vanilla pudding mix
3 tablespoons butter, softened
1 egg
1/2 cup milk
1 (16-ounce) can sliced peaches (drained, reserving five tablespoons juice)
8 ounce cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
cinnamon/sugar to taste
Directions
Combine first seven ingredients and pour into a greased 8- or 9-inch square baking dish.
Arrange peach slices on top. Beat together the cream cheese, sugar and reserved juice. Spoon over the peaches. Sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar. Bake for 30 minutes in 350-degree oven.
