How patient are you? Think about it.
Back in the olden days, when I was a youngster, I saw many instances of patience. Things were calmer back then. We were not in such a hurry. We learned patience from the crops we planted. They could not be rushed. Everything we did took much longer back then, so we learned patience from having to wait. It took a lot more time to chop wood, start the fire in the heating stove or the range than it does to turn on a quick, simple burner or adjust a thermostat.
Nowadays, we expect heat or cold instantly. We expect light to appear the instant we flip on the lamp or switch. We even have automatic switches, or clap-on devices to be more speedy.
We expect a car to start and be ready to back out of the garage the very second we turn the key or push a button. I remember when we had to crank a car to start it. And we thought it was quick then, because it was much faster than hitching up a team of horses after we had driven them in from the pasture.
We had to develop patience back then. We made our own bread instead of buying it. We churned our own butter. We kept the butter in the cellar, so to have a simple snack we went to the cellar and got butter, then sliced the bread, then spread it. Now, the butter ( like everything else) is at our fingertips in the refrigerator. We don’t even like to bend over to get food from the freezer, we want upright freezers so it is quicker to get the frozen food.
Microwaves have made baking and making candy so very quick. Whereas we used to spend an afternoon making fudge out of cream, cocoa, and sugar, cooking it, then beating it until it was just right, now we make it in our microwave ovens and it is a breeze. Aunt Bill’s Brown Candy that used to wear out the strongest person with the stirring and beating, can now be done in the microwave. Have we lost some of the joy of cooking along the way? Aroma and anticipation are gone.
And oh, remember homemade ice cream in the summers back when? Daddy would bring home a huge chunk of ice in a tub in the back of the car on Saturday when he went to town to buy the necessary staples we needed, and took the cream and eggs to sell. We all knew what a wonderful evening we would have “manufacturing” the delicacy. We had to chip the ice into workable chunks. Then we crushed the ice in a gunny sack. We got out the ice cream salt and were ready to start the process. Mother made the actual cream while we prepared to churn it. We had a crank freezer that took a lot or patience and energy to freeze it. When the crank got difficult to turn, one of us kids would sit on the freezer on a gunny sack to keep it from turning over. It was cold, but we didn’t care. We took turns. Finally, finally the ice cream was ready. It was soooooooo good and worth every minute (that seemed like hours) to make. Somehow we miss the joy of the old way when we go to the store and purchase it. Things just aren’t what they used to be! We learned patience and appreciation.
My mother had endless patience. It would have been much easier and faster to have sewn our dresses and everything herself than to take the time to teach each of us five sisters the art of sewing. She calmly stood by to prevent our sewing sleeves in upside down or making other costly mistakes and then having to rip them out. I can never recall that she raised her voice to us and told us how wrong we were. She just quietly, calmly showed us again and again, in her sweet way, until we finally learned on our own.
That same patient mother taught us all to cook and make bread, dress chickens, churn butter, can vegetables and fruits and jellies, clean house, do laundry and everything else required for homemaking. I am afraid none of us inherited her calmness and patience. Patience is something each person has to acquire for himself. We have to develop it. We were not born with patience! That is why babies cry so loud when they are hungry or have needs. They eventually learn to be more patient.
Way before Mother’s time, my grandparents had the patience of Job. Every drop of water they used had to be carried from a spring or pulled from a dug well. Every chip of wood to start a stove had to be gathered before anything could be heated. Game had to be hunted and vegetables gathered before any food was prepared. Now if we want food, we can cook it out of a box, or run and get take-out.
We are so used to appliances that instantly cook something or do something that we have no patience with the old ways of doing things. Waffles used to be such a treat because we had to heat the waffle iron and beat the batter. Now we have an electric baker that is instant and we use mixes, or even faster, we use frozen waffles in our toasters. There is something to be said for those old, crispy waffles that our grandmas and mothers made. We appreciated those wonderful waffles and they stuck to our ribs all morning.
Maybe money has taken the place of patience now. We buy bread instead of baking it from scratch. We purchase already prepared foods that require only heating to serve. Might it be because of our impatience that family meal time has lost some of its joy and appreciation?
Patience is one of the fruits of the Spirit. But to enjoy that fruit, we have to harvest it and make it our own. Our Sunday school teacher told the story of praying for patience, so the Lord sent him 10 opportunities to practice. That is a funny joke ... or is it? Patience is something we develop and work at.
I once tried to keep some kind of dessert or salad on hand if company dropped by. It was easy to keep a supply of this in the refrigerator. It is so good it doesn’t stay long there. It is great at any meal, even breakfast.
Mixed Fruit
Ingredients
1 can peach pie filling
1 lrg. pkg. frozen strawberries
1 lrg. can chunk pineapple
1 can (or more) mandarin oranges
4 lrg. bananas, sliced
Directions
Drain oranges. Then mix all fruits except bananas. Chill. Stir in bananas when serving.
