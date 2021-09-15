Have you ever had a pity party? Think about it.
Well, I have just experienced a two-week pity party. I fell and hurt my right knee by being careless, clumsy, awkward, inattentive, negligent and/or all of the above. Thankfully, I fell in my own house, which has carpet. Immediately it swelled and hurt. I remained on the floor until I could check my ankle and knee to know they were not broken. Then I pulled myself up and put ice on it.
That day I began my pity party. I thought of all the things I could not do and places I could not go. I thought of all the things I couldn’t cook. Poor, poor Peggy. Woe is me!! My friends got on board and waited on me hand and foot. They brought in food, bought my groceries, ran my errands, got the mail and paper in each day. I was treated like a queen. That went on for two weeks.
My doctor assured me I did not have a blood clot and no fracture. That all I needed to do was keep my leg elevated above my heart and stay off it a few days and be careful. I have done just that. It gave me a lot of time to think, after I quit feeling sorry for myself.
Thinking about all those people who are being evacuated into safety by those courageous military personnel and pilots, saddens my heart. I cannot imagine having to leave my homeland to another country to live permanently. What they are going through puts my little injury in prospective. Thank you Lord!
And those terrible fires in California and out west. Seeing those beautiful trees being destroyed and entire towns becoming a pile of ashes is terrible. Not to mention the wild animals who have lost their habitat, and probably their lives in the fires. The firefighters who have come from near and far to assist in the evacuation and attempt to put out those raging fires are so courageous.
They have left their own families to help others. Bless them all!
And the storms closer to home in Louisiana and Mississippi and the entire East Coast are in such peril with floods, and homes destroyed and entire towns almost beyond repair. It is difficult to keep up with everything that is happening around the world. Many workers have gone from Oklahoma and I am sure other states to provide food, water and assistance in cleaning up and saving lives. It is unimaginable how much labor is needed to assist in building back their beloved communities.
Just thinking of the lives lost and the homes destroyed and the hearts broken puts all my little worries in prospective.
To those courageous people who are in those situations and those generous people who are giving of themselves to help in any way, “God bless you.”
Since I have done little else than sit and watch television and think, I have given all of this some thought. Mainly, I am very thankful for my humble home with a clean bed and water and food to eat. I want for nothing compared to so many less fortunate. I am content with everything I have and am thankful for the life I have been given. I am grateful for my health. If I were not so healthy, I could have easily broken something but I didn’t. Bruises will heal.
I have taken time to remember the wonderful moments of my life and how fortunate I am to have such precious friends and family. Our Breckenridge friends just brought fresh tomatoes, applesauce, and peeled and quartered apples to eat right now, and their friendly smiles and greetings. How can I ever repay them?
I have enjoyed the patio and watched a baby rabbit eating the wild violets. It seemed to enjoy them and was not one bit afraid of me. I hope nothing devours it. I enjoy watching them grow up and stay here. Our birds are mostly gone except a pair of Carolina wrens who are viewing an old pump’s water spout for their winter home. I hope they like it here. They are so fun to watch.
There is so much good in the world that I don’t want to dwell on all the sad things, but it is wise to acknowledge they exist and pray for a better outcome. I am concerned about so many people around the world, wishing there was something I could do more than just pray for safekeeping.
As difficult as it is, I must, must realize that I cannot always do what I have always done. This is a different era, and I am having to adjust my thinking and watching where I am going and what I am doing. Thank goodness, I am healthy and heal quickly. All I need to do is not be so headstrong and not wait so long to have something checked that could have saved a lot of pity party time.
This column seems to sound a lot like Me, Me, Me. But I will bet that others feel the same way I do with the weather and world situations. From all this I hope you feel the positive side of my pity party and know that the party is over. It is over, my friend. The world looks brighter now. I have lifted my head. I have seen positive things. I have had positive thoughts. I have overcome!
Here is a solution to a pity party: “Our Father, who has set a restlessness in our hearts, and made us all seekers after that which we can never fully comprehend. Forbid us to be satisfied with what we make of life. Draw us from base content, and set our eyes on far-off goals. Keep us at tasks too hard for us, that we may be driven to Thee for strength. Deliver us from fretfulness and self-pity. Make us sure of the goal we cannot see, and of the hidden good in the world. Open our eyes to simple beauty all around us, and our hearts to the loveliness people hide from us because we do not try enough to understand them. Save us from ourselves, and show us a vision of a world made new.” Amen.
Just room for a quick cookie recipe. Easier than slicing store-bought and just as good.
Presto peanut butter cookies
1 regular pkg. yellow cake mix
1 cup chunky peanut butter
½ cup oil
2 eggs
2 tbsp. water (if necessary to moisten)
Mix all ingredients together until smooth and drop by tsp.fuls onto cookie sheet.
Flatten with a fork. Bake in 350 degree oven for 10-12 minutes. Makes three to four dozen.
