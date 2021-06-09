What is important to you? Think about it.
It is surprising what we once did without, that is important now. We think we cannot live without a television. We even think we need one in each child’s room, the kitchen, the den, the bedroom and sometimes even the garage. Well, believe it or not, we lived quite well before we had even one television.
When we first got TV, it was in black and white and most of the time all that was on was a test pattern and music. In the evenings there were live shows that really were not very good, but we watched them because they were on and there was little choice of what to watch. Now we enjoy sports, musical shows, movies and news/weather reports all day long. We all believe that television is important. But do our lives depend on it? If the electricity goes off, we find a book to read or a game to enjoy. Life goes on.
We think we cannot live without our computers and other means of communication like our cellphones and text messages. Well, we had life before those conveniences. We lived quite well before they were invented. We have just become dependent on those things and think we cannot survive without them. I will admit we do enjoy our cellphones and I love my computer, but my life does not depend on them. So are they really that important?
There are so many shows on television and articles in magazines about being in debt and the way(s) we spend our money. There was a time when money was not so important. People lived within their means and made do and planned their spending. A friend recently told us that his grandpa told him years and years ago that there would come a time when you couldn’t tell a rich man from a poor man by appearances. I think about that often and believe that time has come. Time reveals which person used good judgment in spending and who spent beyond their budget. Reckoning day does come sooner or later. I feel sorry for those who have never learned to save for a rainy day or emergencies.
There are many, many things money cannot buy. Money can buy a bed — but it cannot buy restful sleep. Money can buy books — but it cannot buy brains or the ability to learn. Money can buy food — but it cannot buy an appetite. Money can buy finery — but not beauty. Money can buy a house — but it cannot buy a home. Money can buy medicine — but it cannot buy health. Money can buy luxuries — but it cannot buy culture or class. Money can buy fun — but it cannot buy happiness. Money can buy companionship — but all the money in the world cannot buy love.
The most important thing in the world is love. Love for neighbor, love for our children, for our siblings, for our parents, for our spouse, for our fellowmen. Love includes caring and kindness and concern along with great hugs and affection and good deeds. We cannot put a price on something as important as this. Also we must not forget to love ourselves.
It is only after we lose our health that we appreciate how very important it is to our enjoyment of life. Old age is not for sissies. It takes fortitude to withstand the aches and pains and illness we suffer as we get older. But also as we get older we realize just how important life really is. Every day has a special blessing for each of us. Our attitudes change, and we appreciate life more as we age. We also are more grateful for our doctors and caregivers and rehab assistants as we realize how much they help us live quality lives.
We need to discover what is really important to us. Are the many things we possess imperative to happiness? Could we live without them? Would life go on? At a faith retreat, I was challenged to put God first in my life. If He is, then everything else fits in its proper place. We decide what is really relevant by comparison.
My younger brother is battling cancer. His long-time friend sent him these words of encouragement: “In the blink of an eye your life can change due to disease. Your goals, dreams, and priorities are forced to take different turns. You are grateful for the little things, and worry less about big things. You leave behind the history of yesterday and determine how you will use today’s energy. This is your life and there is no time for drama.”
That is a great message for all of us.
I have had several friends who recently had a big change in their plans for living. One is moving out of town to live near her children and selling her house here in Enid. The other is moving back to Enid because her children with whom she lived were transferred to Germany to serve in the Air Force. They are rediscovering what is important in their lives and how to change with those changes.
Losing a spouse is an unbelievable adjustment in anyone’s life. One finds out what is really important and what is not. God has a plan for us and we need to listen to His suggestions and continue to live and be active and do His work, whatever it is. That is important to me, especially now.
Some people have to have a fancy meal to be satisfied. Thank goodness, we are as happy with a simple meal of hamburger or sausage gravy and biscuits as with a six-course meal. In fact, that is the way I enjoy cooking — simple.
A favorite meal is this gravy (although Marines call it something unprintable so I stick with this name). It tastes great with roasting ears, easily prepared by leaving the shucks on and simply trimming the ends. Then I roll each ear in a wet paper towel and microwave it about five minutes, turning over once. When it is cooked, remove the husks and silks but be careful because it is quite hot. The silks come off real easily and it tastes wonderful. Now for the gravy.
Hamburger or sausage gravy
Brown about one-half pound of hamburger meat or sausage with one-third cup chopped onions. Add about 3 tbsp. flour and mix thoroughly. Then add 11/2-half cup milk and stir until thickened. Season to taste with seasoned salt or salt and pepper. Serve over hot biscuits.
Nothing completes this feast like a slice of sweet onion, the roasted corn and maybe a huge glass of sweetened ice tea. Note: Stan said I forgot to add, “Pour ketchup on the gravy.” Try it — it’s good.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.