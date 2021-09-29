Do you remember those wonderful days when school started? Think about it.
I was lucky to get to go to school right after Christmas after I turned 5 in November. I must have driven Mother crazy because I remember crying almost every day because my sister and best buddy and play mate got to go and I had to stay home. Not that I minded being at home, but I just missed being with Marianne, who got to go and I didn’t. We were inseparable. I could read because Marianne taught me all she knew and I was more than ready for “primary,” as it was called.
When we walk into many stores recently, we are greeted with wonderful displays of school supplies: pencils, note books, crayons, scissors, ink pens and other inviting things. I can hardly resist buying a new notebook every year whether I need it or not. I have always just loved school supplies. And I miss Mother’s homemade paste made of flour and water and smelled like mint. (I wish I had that old recipe.)
We made such a delightful production of buying new school supplies when I was a kid. We always got a Big Chief tablet and new yellow pencil. We got a cigar box from the Rexall Drug Store (free for the asking) and filled it with scissors, that homemade paste, pencils, etc.
Beside our new school supplies, we also started school with new clothes that Mother had lovingly and skillfully made. We had new socks. We had new shoes that rubbed blisters on our feet because we had gone barefooted all summer. Those (always brown) leather shoes had to be broken in before they were comfortable. But we didn’t complain because we were so happy to have new and exciting school clothes. Later in the year, we got new winter coats and hats and mittens, which were equally delightful.
When I was a kid in school, it never started until the Monday after Labor Day. We did not take off time for teacher’s meetings, spring break, fall break, Good Friday and teacher work days. As I recall, we did get a few days off for Christmas, but New Years was just another day to us. We may have gotten that day off, but not all those days between Christmas and New Years, and certainly not a bunch of days before Christmas. The people we knew did not go on long Christmas vacations back then. We were out of school early in May to help plant a garden and do field chores.
I was lucky to attend a one-room school taught by one teacher for all eight grades. What a wonderful way to learn. One advantage of that one-room school was if a student was behind in a subject, they watched the grade below them and reviewed to refresh their minds. If they were ahead, they observed the grade above them to keep them challenged and interested. Big kids helped little kids with reading assignments or math (we called it arithmetic). We all stopped what we were doing when the teacher explained about something interesting in history or geography. We got a well-rounded education.
It must have been a terrible job for those dedicated teachers. They arrived before any of the kids and built the fire and got the school house swept out and assignments on the board. She had to plan lessons for every subject for all eight grades with no help from anyone.
One thing those teachers had back then was cooperation from the parents. Whatever the teacher said was gospel. If we got in trouble at school, and were corrected by the teacher, we got twice as much discipline from our parents when we got home. The teacher was always right. The parents never questioned her discipline or assignments or opinions. If my parents ever disagreed with them, they never let us kids know how they felt. We were expected to respect and obey our teachers, who dedicated so much of their time and energy for us.
Luckily I was born before carpools or mothers picking their kids up 2 feet from the school door. One of the best things about country school was walking to and from it every day. We cut through the pasture, and I cannot recall a single time we did not scare up a jackrabbit. We enjoyed the out of doors on those walks to school. Everyone walked or rode a horse to school, including the teacher. On absolutely terrible snowy days, Daddy would take us on a hay sled. We never canceled school just because there was a blizzard. We got to school the best way we could. Few kids missed because of any weather problems. And I don’t recall a single time that the teacher failed to be at her position every morning. She arrived early to get the one room cozy when we arrived nearly frozen.
She was always prepared for the “thundering herd.” I was blessed with marvelous, caring teachers.
At recess we all played games together, old and young alike. We played mumble-peg — with real pocket knives — and no one ever thought of stabbing the teacher because there was a test scheduled. Also most of us had a 22 or 310 on our saddle in case we saw a rabbit or something edible on the way home. Never did we consider shooting the teacher or another student. My, how times have changed. It saddens me that there are so many senseless shootings nowadays for no reason at all.
Oh, how I remember back then, that we carried our wonderful homemade lunches in syrup buckets or lard buckets with enough food for lunchtime and two recesses, and to share. We took sandwiches of homemade bread with different fillings that were always varied and delicious. Mother made sure our lunches were not monotonous. We always looked forward to sharing them because they often contained these special cookies:
Rolled sugar cookies
Ingredients
4 cups flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup soft butter
1 egg
1/2 cup thick sour cream
1 tsp. vanilla
Directions
Cream butter, egg, vanilla and sugar until fluffy. Beat in sour cream. Gradually add sifted dry ingredients. Roll out fairly thin on floured board or between wax paper. Cut into desired shapes. Place on slightly greased or lined cookie pan. Bake 10 to 12 minutes in 350-degree oven.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.