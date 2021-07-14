What matters most to you? Think about it.
I have had the complete joy and privilege this past two weeks to have my great-granddaughter visiting me. She was unable to come last year because of the pandemicm so I have noticed many, many changes. We have much to catch up on.
It has been good for me because it has required that I put into words the things that matter most to me. She is 13 and as every girl (or person) that age, many questions come up. Things like religious beliefs, morals, habits, life choices, self-confidence, happiness, smart decisions, improving family relationships, self-control, and many other grandma-granddaughter conversations and late-night talks.
I am so blessed and I constantly pray for wisdom and the right answers to help mold this precious child. I want her to grow up happy and educated, and successful. I truly believe it takes a village to raise a child. We have many friends who support her and help her form Christian values.
One area that we work on is bullying in schools. Since I went to a one-room school until high school, I have never experienced it, but the young people nowadays have phones and Facebook and every imaginable media access and it happens on those contacts, not just face to face. She is very careful who she talks to and will not answer anyone she does not personally know from her circle of friends at school. She has been informed of contacts that are unhealthy for young people to open and/or read. She has been cautioned about what can happen without really realizing the perils that can arise in situations on social media.
She is flying home in two weeks, and will have a four-hour layover in Houston on her way to Dallas. I have cautioned her about talking to strangers. She is so sweet and trusting and loves to visit, so she needs Grandma’s advice before she flies. The last time she flew, I paid for an escort to accompany her and she was very safe. I even had to sign for her and show two ID’s to claim her. But this time she is on her own, so I am concerned. Thank goodness she is smart and cautious.
We talk a lot about making smart decisions. She is awfully young for that, but it is never too early to know that for every decision there is a consequence, either good or bad. She understands that, but needs reminding.
She, as all young people who are beginning to think for themselves, is having some minor problems communicating with her parents. She thinks they don’t understand her and vice-versa. I want to be able to guide her about being kind and understanding of their opinions, to listen, not interrupt and to not be sassy but bold and loving. I think she understands how important that is for the long run.
So many religions, beliefs and cultures are practiced in this big world that it is hard to decide what is true and what is false. They all sound good at first, but are they legitimate? Landry and I have talked about this. We decided it is not too early for her to start forming a religious faith. Life is difficult for any thinking young person to KNOW what is right or wrong.
We have cooked. We have cleaned. We have done laundry. We have planted flowers.
We have cooked some more and made pickles. All those things that grandmas and grandchildren do. I had two wonderful grandmas and absolutely loved spending time with them. I learned all the time as we were working together in the garden or whatever. I cherish those wonderful days and moments. I hope and pray that Landry is making wonderful memories like I did back then. I am still making precious memories with Landry. My cup runneth over. My heart is full.
One lesson that is difficult for anyone to learn is to be in control of oneself. We cannot blame anyone else, or anything else, nor our age, nor where we are for any problems that may arise in our lives. Age has nothing to do with problems. We all have problems to solve at every age — some more difficult than others, but nevertheless problems. We must take control of every situation and form a plan to get through it. That is called growing!
As we get to know ourselves better, we figure out to get along with our friends, parents, siblings and “grouchy grandmas” in a civil, kind, polite manner. It takes time for all parties.
While she is here, we are both working on breaking habits of eating between meals, exercising, getting more rest, drinking more water, and thinking before we speak. Even at my age, I have a lot of adjustments to make. Landry pointed out to me that I might have OCD as I feel compelled to have everything in its proper place. I had never noticed before. I didn’t even know what OCD was, and I am not sure I fit that category, but she does have a valid point. I am listening and will work on that habit.
One of the things that matter most to me is that sweet Landry is happy, well-rounded, educated, intelligent, makes good decisions and has a wonderful life. She has certainly made mine a joy.
One of the things we cooked was a cake to take to Dr. Whitson’s. I have printed it here before, but Landry wanted to put it in again. She made it and did a great job.
Cherry chocolate cake
Ingredients
1 package chocolate cake mix
1 (21-ounce) can cherry pie filling
2 eggs
½ tsp. almond extract
5 tbsp. cooking oil
Directions
Combine all ingredients and pour in 9-by-12 sprayed baking dish. Bake in 350-degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until done. Cool completely. Ice with this when cake is cool:
Icing for Cherry Chocolate Cake
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
5 tbsp. butter
1/3 cup milk
¾ cup chocolate chips
Directions
In small pan combine sugar, butter and milk. Bring to a full boil and boil 1 minute.
Remove from heat and stir in chocolate chips until smooth. Spread over cooled cake.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
