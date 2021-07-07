How did you celebrate our day of independence? Think about it.
When I was a kid we called it simply “the Fourth of July,” but the grownups may have called it Independence Day. A rose by any other name smells just as sweet. It is all the same.
The main thing is that we celebrate and honor our freedoms and privileges that we enjoy by living in this great country. We are so privileged to have freedom of worship and speech. We can vote as we choose. We can live as we want to and have every opportunity to succeed.
Back in the olden days on the Fourth of July, we did not do any work beyond our regular chores as it was a holiday. No field work or gardening. It was just a day of rest. It was a day of rest for the livestock, too, since we did not ride our cattle ponies that day. We hurried and did the milking and morning feeding and watering of the livestock so we could dress in our red, white and blue outfits and have a day of fun.
In the evening after regular chores were done early, we went to town. A carnival was set up on the courthouse lawn. We got to see the sights and sounds and lights of the activities. I cannot remember that I ever enjoyed those rides and would never have wanted to ride the Ferris wheel or the bullet. We saw many old friends and acquaintances and cousins and family, too. During the day, there were three-legged races and sack races and watermelon-spitting contests and balloon volleyball, and turtle races and frog jumps and yodeling contests and hollering contests and many other activities.
By evening, when we went to town, things had somewhat settled down and people were milling around enjoying visiting and waiting for the fireworks that began at dark or a little after. We bought an ice cream cone for a nickel at the drug store and licked and licked on it until the ice cream melted through the point of the cone. Then we bit off the point and ate it from the bottom. Ice cream cones were a treat back then, and they were big, too, and lasted quite a while. There weren’t as many flavors then as now, but we still had a choice of strawberry, chocolate, black walnut and vanilla. I usually opted for black walnut since we usually made vanilla at home when ice was available.
Our Fourth of July picnic always consisted of fried chicken, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, bread and butter sandwiches, and sliced cucumbers and onions and beans of some kind. Our dessert was watermelon or that special ice cream cone from the drug store. Usually we had lemonade, but when we went to town, we sometimes got a bottle of pop ... usually red.
I guess the best part of Independence Day was the fireworks. It was just not a celebration without them. We sat on the courthouse lawn on wonderful old quilts and waited for them to start. We ooh’d and aaah’d when they boomed and burst into bright lights right over our heads. We never got tired of them and always jumped when they boomed so loudly.
In all our celebrating, we talked about what the day meant to us and why we were celebrating, and also what this great country meant to us, and how we were grateful to our ancestors for making our freedoms possible. Those teachings have never left me. I am still grateful for this country and my many freedoms and blessings.
Things have not changed that much from the celebrations of my youth. We are still as patriotic as ever, if not more so. We fly the flag and salute it every time we see it. We remember our servicemen who fought and are now fighting to keep our country free and safe. We never take for granted that we are able to worship as we please and when we please. We live under a democracy and not a dictatorship. We can complain about our government if we want to and not worry about being shot for our opinions. We must never take these things for granted nor make light of them. We are free. We are blessed. We are Americans. We reside in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Patriotism is not just about fireworks and displaying the flag. It means helping others. It means giving time and money to charities. It means that we may have to put aside our religious and cultural differences to work for a greater good for the greatest number. It means seeing another person’s point of view and finding a common moral ground.
For politicians, it means refusing to stoop to gutter politics to win, because mud-slinging erodes our electoral process. For law enforcement officers, it means following the letter and the spirit of the law, even when it is frustrating. For business leaders, it means putting the welfare of the country ahead of a quick buck.
For the rest of us, it means treating all people as equals and not putting material values ahead of human values. In short, it means always doing the right thing even when it hurts. We must not put our patriotism in the closet to be taken out only on Independence Day. We need to put our love for our country in action every day in every way we can. We are so blessed as a country.
It just isn’t a Fourth of July without a cook-out or a picnic. Whether you have planned fried chicken, ribs, hamburgers, hot dogs, or something else, this potato salad will complement your meal.
Potato salad
Ingredients
2 large baking potatoes
1/2 cup chopped sweet onions
1/2 cup chopped sweet pickles
1/2 cup chopped celery
Enough Miracle Whip to bind (about 1/2 cup, more or less)
3/4 tsp. salt (more or less to taste)
A few spoons of mustard (optional)
Directions
Bake the potatoes (or cook in microwave) until tender. Remove peelings and cut in ½-inch cubes. Add other ingredients. Chill before serving. Sometimes I use chopped water chestnuts instead of celery, as some do not care for celery. The salad still has that crunch.
Give thanks that we live in this great country and celebrate its birthday in a safe way.
