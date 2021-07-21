FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Do we worry about what If's

Do you dwell on the what if’s? Think about it.
What if Jim’s mother’s family had not come to America from Scotland? What if they had all stayed in Scotland and withstood the hardships there instead of coming to America where they were faced with hardships of a different kind? What if they had not had that dream?
And what if my ancestors had not braved the turmoil of coming to this new land of Oklahoma/Indian Territory? What if they had just been satisfied with things the way they were back East and not come west on such an adventure?
What if Jim had not come to Pawnee to visit his parents that rainy Sunday afternoon when we met. What if his parents had lived across town instead of just around the corner from me?
What if it rains? What if it doesn’t rain? What if summer comes early? What if we have a late winter? What if we have global warming? What if we have tornadoes? What if earthquakes occur? What if we have heat waves? What if we have a hard winter? What if have a mild winter? There is little we can do about any of this?
What if we get sick? What if disaster strikes? What if we run out of money before we are through with this life? What if we are left alone? What if our government fails? What if we lose a war? What if we have war on our own soil? What if we cannot cope with all that is happening in our world? What if we become incapacitated? Worry solves nothing and only makes things worse?
I constantly have to remind myself of Romans 8:28, “We know that God causes everything to work together for the good, to those who love God.” Thank goodness we cannot see around the corners of our life so we can face obstacles one day at a time and adjust gradually.
People who are habitual worriers spend their valuable time making lists of things to worry about. If one thing occurs or does not occur, then it throws off their whole system of worry. Grandma and Mother used to remind us that 90% of the things we worry about never happen. The other 10% do happen but what good did worry do. Isn’t it more comforting to spend our time thinking of possible solutions than possible disasters.
It seems to me it is much more effective to not know what tomorrow may bring. Better to take each day as it comes. Today’s problems are sufficient for today. We can do little about the future except be prepared and act wisely. We just have to face every situation or problem as it occurs.
As I told you last week, my sweet great-grand-daughter has been visiting me for two weeks. She will be leaving Monday, flying to Houston (with a four-hour layover) on her way to Dallas. She has been cautioned, lectured, reminded, guarded and cautioned again about being careful and watchful and to not lose her purse, phone, debit card, etc., and she is well aware of that. But, with me I wonder “what if” if storms and her flight is canceled and she is stranded in Houston. Or “what if” there is a delay and no one is there to meet her immediately at the airport in Dallas. “What if” she gets sleepy during that layover and doesn’t hear her page to board. It is easy for me to say don’t worry but it is difficult to not worry when my sweet 13-year-old precious granddaughter is out of my sight. I would be unable to do anything.
Landry is very bright and careful, but is very trusting and can talk to anyone about anything and usually does. I know she knows what to do and not do. And I know I must, just must, back off and let her go. I have to trust that she will be safe and arrive OK.
In all things, there is a thread of the Lord having a hand in what happens that require His loving guidance. I have faith that she will be guarded and protected from harm. Therefore, we should spend our time thinking about what is rather than what if. We cannot do a thing about all the things that could have been different in our lives. We cannot look back and dwell on things that could or might have happened. All we have to work with is what actually is.
I am so grateful that our ancestors took the course of action that they took. I am so glad that Jim came into my life. I am so glad that I have that background and pioneer spirit to help me cope and deal with daily life. I am so glad that I have the faith and strength of character that my ancestors passed on to me. I have tried with all my might to teach Landry just like I was taught. Stay alert.
Almost every night we have talked way past bedtime. We had (and still have) so much to discuss. It is such a joy to exchange ideas and plans with a young lady who is so bright and smart.
She has a good head on her shoulders and has taught me more about social media than I have every known. Now, if I can just remember it all. I will really miss her but know she will come back again.
While Landry was here, we made the best cookies I have ever tasted. She had eaten them somewhere and thought they were s-o-o-o good and she assumed I knew just how to make them.
Well, I didn’t, but human nature assured me they were like any chocolate chip cookie only they used white chocolate and chopped macadamia nuts. They turned out wonderful and she said lets put them in the paper, so here is the recipe. Enjoy.
White chocolate macadamia nut cookies
Ingredients
¾ cup white sugar
¾ cup brown sugar
1 cup softened butter
1 large egg
2 ¼ cup flour
1 tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
1 cup chopped macadamia nuts
1 pkg. (11 or 12 oz.) white chocolate chips
Directions
Mix sugars, butter and egg in large bowl. Stir in dry ingredients, then stir in nuts and chips. Drop by large dipper on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in 375- degree oven eight to 10 minutes until light brown but still soft. Cool slightly before removing from pan to wire rack. This makes two and one-half dozen big, delicious cookies. Can’t wait to make them again.
Don’t spend so much time worrying about what if, that there isn’t time to do something about what is. Think about it.
