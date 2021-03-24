Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.