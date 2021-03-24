Do you bloom where you are planted? Think about it.
Enid is my forever home now. I was raised in Pawnee County on a ranch, but when I married in 1969, we moved to Enid where my late husband worked for Champlin Petroleum. I instantly loved Enid. It was certainly different than my little duplex in Pawnee but I adjusted very quickly to having our first home right here in Enid.
Our first home was in a close-knit neighborhood and we knew everyone. We talked out in our yards all summer and got acquainted. Our next-door neighbor brought warm yeast rolls over and introduced herself, which was the beginning of a life-long close friendship. I have watched her four daughters grow up and have enjoyed the arrival of her 20 grandchildren as if they were my own. After a few years we moved and felt right at home in that wonderful neighborhood too. That’s Enid.
It was not difficult to find a church home in Enid, as I had attended Phillips University in my younger days. I felt right at home. After Jim passed, I transferred my membership to Hillsdale Bible Church and that is my forever church home now. My roots run deep there. I know all the members and love them all. They are what a church should be: thoughtful, sharing, sympathetic, caring, friendly, sincere, loving, and “family.”
The best part about Hillsdale Bible Church is that it truly is a Bible church. Every Sunday’s sermon is the best I have ever heard, and all of it is straight from the Bible.
We are educated and informed, and taught the word of God. We are constantly reminded that we are loved and saved by the Holy Spirit. We sing with gusto and truly worship our Lord. I will never be the same. It is a church of ranchers, farmers and lovely people that are genuine with no put-on.
Because of my association with Hillsdale Bible Church, I have the privilege and joy to teach at Hillsdale Christian School — a small but mighty school for pre-school, elementary and middle grades. The classes are small and manageable. The teachers are there because they love being with those wonderful children. And all the teachers enjoy each others’ company.
It is my absolute delight and pleasure to teach the sixth grade class every Monday afternoon. I learn as much from them (or more) than they do from me. I teach “life lessons,” which includes just about everything. We learn flag etiquette, table manners, table settings, cross stitching, sewing in general, lots and lots of cooking and too much to keep track of — even laundry and ironing. Every week I take some kind of snack for them to eat after physical education or ball practice. I remember how starved I was at that age when I arrived home from school and Mother had just taken fresh bread from the oven. It was too hot to slice thin so she cut slices about an inch or two thick and we slathered it with home-churned butter, and if we didn’t have jelly right then, we sprinkled sugar on the butter. If you have never tried it, you are missing one of life’s greatest pleasures.
I am a little off the subject of blooming where we are planted. But I believe that no matter where we live we should enjoy it to the fullest and get to know the people and our surroundings. I do not think I could ever go back to Pawnee to live. All my friends are here now and I hardly know my old school chums. Few are still living and those who are alive I have little in common with.
No matter where one lives, find something interesting to do. I have had two perfect jobs since I have lived in Enid and was asked to work, instead of applying for those jobs. I could not have been happier with my life.
There are so many activities in Enid to enjoy: the symphony, Gaslight, church functions, First Friday’s on the street in downtown Enid, beautiful, unique shops and stores. Our grocery stores are so courteous and provide discounts for seniors. The restaurants are as good as any place in the world. Granted, we have been reserved about going to some of those places because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but someday — someday — that will be over and we can again shop and eat out and attend city functions. Won’t we feel free as a bird when we can safely go without masks?
I have found that most of the citizens of Enid have been very faithful and considerate for other people by wearing a mask in public, in groceries stores and all places that request it. For those who have lost loved ones I will continue to respect them and wear a mask until all the danger is over.
My heart goes out to them. So many have passed away and have been denied a proper memorial because of quarantine. We still mourn their loss and will forever.
I have no relatives living in Enid. Basically I am alone except for lovely, dear friends. But I have bloomed where I am planted and have never been lonely. I enjoy reading and just recently read what Hugh Black wrote about friendship.
“Friendship cannot be permanent unless it becomes spiritual. There must be fellowship in the deepest things of the soul, community in the highest thoughts, sympathy with the best endeavors.
“Constantly look for a new friend, a truly first-class person, one who has the courage to criticize, to demand your best self, a person who has different interests and different beliefs from yours, a friend for whom you can render a constructive service.
“Devote energy toward making such friends. Retain them, never let them go, and continue making new friends until you die.”
I can only add “Amen, Amen.” Bloom where you are planted.
This recipe is so very easy to whip up and have on hand if company comes or if you are just relaxing and blooming where you are planted. Enjoy.
Cherry Dessert
Ingredients
1 box vanilla wafer crumbs
1 (3-oz.) package of cream cheese, softened
1 can cherry pie filling
1 small container Cool Whip
Directions
Place a layer of crumbs in the bottom of a pretty dish. Spread pie filling on top of the crumbs. Mix softened cream cheese and Cool Whip and spread on top of pie filling. Sprinkle one-half cup wafer crumbs on top. Refrigerate until firm.
