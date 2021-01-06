FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Being determined to change ourselves

MetrocreativeWhat better time than now to have some kind of exercise routine? If we cannot go to a gym, at least we can do jogging in place, stretches, body twists, sit-ups in a chair, moving our head and neck. We can do deep breathing exercises to learn to relax. We can do push-ups from the wall, without the strain of doing push-ups from the floor and almost as effective. Each individual can invent their own routine that they are capable of and stick to it. In time we will be able to see results, and we will feel so much better ourselves.