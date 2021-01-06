FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Being determined to change ourselves

How determined are you? Think about it.
We are where our thoughts are. We are today where our thoughts have brought us. We will be tomorrow where our thoughts take us. We cannot escape the results and power of thoughts. We can endure and learn, accept and be glad. We will realize the vision of our hearts, whether beautiful or bleak or a mixture of both. We will always gravitate toward what we secretly want. In our hands is placed the result of our thoughts. We will become as small or as great as our thoughts and determination.
As we look back over 2020, we have feelings of sadness, confusion, being alone, not participating in our usual church services, clubs, eating out as much, depression, missing friends, etc. etc. This could go on and on and on and on. But there comes a time when we must accept the changes we must make to survive and move on. I will admit, it is easier said than done, but for our own sanity and survival, we must buck up and go to a Plan B that we create for ourselves.
What better time than the beginning of a new year, to determine that although we cannot change things, we can change ourselves and our attitude toward life. Only we can change ourselves. Only we can resolve to spend our time alone to better ourselves and have a positive attitude.
What better time than now to have some kind of exercise routine? If we cannot go to a gym, at least we can do jogging in place, stretches, body twists, sit-ups in a chair, moving our head and neck. We can do deep breathing exercises to learn to relax. We can do push-ups from the wall, without the strain of doing push-ups from the floor and almost as effective. Each individual can invent their own routine that they are capable of and stick to it. In time we will be able to see results, and we will feel so much better ourselves.
We can change our eating habits without sacrificing all the things we like. By now, most of the Christmas candy is devoured or doesn’t even appeal to us. The last crumbs of cookies are a thing of the past. All the rich desserts we carefully baked and all the left-overs are camouflaged or frozen for later. Now is the time to start enjoying more vegetables and fruits and fish and beans and foods that stick-to-our-ribs and are sooooooo good for us. It is easier to say we will cut back than to completely do without foods we have grown to expect and love from the ‘old days’ and move on to food that is better for us and in appropriate proportions.
And we need to learn to eat slower and enjoy our food more. I, like everyone else, have a habit (yes, it becomes a habit) of eating too fast. It is almost like we are in a contest. We began this habit in school when we had only a few minutes to eat lunch before we could go out to play. Then we had jobs that limited our eating time. Then when we got home, we could eat an entire meal before supper was ready.
But now? No one is rushing us through our meals, but still we eat like we are in a rush all the time. There is no time like right now to begin to slow down at the table. Many of us don’t even bother with setting a table now, but just eat anywhere anytime. I am afraid that formal eating is a thing of the past. Too often we don’t even visit at the table but catch up on electronic messages.
Wouldn’t our days be brighter if we started each morning with Bible reading and a devotional? And to take time to really let it sink in? I received several devotional, meditation and prayer books for Christmas. There is nothing I love more. I will try to take time each morning, again at noon and of course at night to read scripture and give ample time to thank my Lord and Savior for my blessings, which are too numerous to count.
In these days of pandemic, I am grateful for my health, and life itself. I am thankful for every breath I take, even while sleeping. Sleep is such a blessing. Being awake is such a blessing. There is no end to the long list. As long as I have life, I will praise God and be thankful.
I am not making any real New Year’s resolutions this year, but I plan to be more determined to live a full life. Last year I was persistent about making my bed every day. I would not go to bed with any unwashed dishes in my kitchen. Oh, my list went on and on, but I have long ago forgotten what was on it. So who knew if the bed was unmade (it is better to let it air out each morning anyway) or who cared? Keep the door closed! Who cared if I left a few dishes for tomorrow? I have a cabinet-full that were already clean.
Don’t worry about things that we cannot change. We can only change ourselves. Not political unrest, pandemics, schools, church gatherings, meetings and whatever comes our way. Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin in me. Peace is contagious. Just be determined to make the appropriate changes in ourselves and the world will turn out alright. God is in control of the world, and our lives. Lean on Him.
All the world’s great achievements are a result of faith and determination. Lindbergh could never have made the flight across the Atlantic on doubt. He had determination and will and believed in the material used in building his plane, belief in the men who built it and courage. He had faith that the God of the universe had things under control. We all need that determination and faith for a happy new year.
Here is a great way to celebrate at a new year party. I make it every year.
Becky’s cheese ball
Ingredients
2 (8-oz.) packages cream cheese
8-oz. can crushed pineapple, drained
1/4 cup finely chopped green peppers
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1 tbsp. Lawry’s Seasoning
1 cup chopped pecans
Directions
Soften cream cheese, and add drained pineapple and other ingredients. If this is used as a ball, roll in chopped pecans and chill. If used as a dip, stir nuts into mixture and place in bowl. Serve with assorted crackers or vegetables.
