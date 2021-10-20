Do you sit and think about things in general? Think about it.
Maybe I do too much thinking and pondering but I like to use my mind that way. I was taught by a wonderful professor at Phillips University who encouraged us to think and reason and contemplate. These suggestions may not cause you to think at all but they sure started my brain to working overtime.
Have you ever thought that our past cannot be changed? How we were raised and our circumstances when we were kids are over. Thank goodness, I was raised in the era I was with loving parents. We were as poor as church mice but we never went hungry. No one had money back then so we were not different. We worked together and played together and never talked about our circumstances. We were blessed indeed.
However, if a person is not as lucky as I was, that person can change if they want to. We cannot always blame our parents if our life is not perfect. Change! Change is within you.
We all have made mistakes in judgment. However, we made the decisions with the information we knew at that time. Then things changed and we had to live with our decision and move on. We learn from our mistakes. Our past judgments do not define our character. We cannot or should not dwell on those past “blunders.”
Everyone’s journey is different. People are different. Their opinions are different. In this day and time everyone has an opinion about our government and how things are developing. Those various opinions do not define reality. We all have definite feelings and views so we need to be tolerant with others but we don’t have to think like they do. That is what democracy is all about. United we stand, divided we fall.
Things always get better with time. Things that we thought would never be worked out to satisfy everybody somehow smoothed out over time. We have all lost loved ones. We thought we could not survive but we did. We may never be the same, but we have managed to move on. We finally feel at peace.
The longer I live the more I believe that happiness comes from within ourselves. We can search for happiness with things and more things, but in the end, real (I mean REAL) happiness and contentment comes from within ourselves. We cannot take our possessions with us so enjoy them while we are here and pass them on to someone else to care for. Be content with what we have.
Productive thoughts create positive actions. I spend a lot of time thinking of how to improve things around my house and yard. Putting in a sprinkler system has been a life saver. I got so tired of dragging the hose around just to keep my lawn and flowers alive. Having a pretty yard and not having to work so hard is to me some of the best money I ever spent.
That, and having my yard mowed and trimmed weekly has been such a relief and a blessing to me. I truly enjoy just looking at it every morning when I do my devotions on the patio ... and think about things.
I am sure most of us saw on the news that one of our Enid families was named by Parent Magazine to be the kindest family in America. Their young son died of cancer not too long ago but before he passed, he created a “Kindness Club.” He has wonderful parents and grandparents. I know them personally and I know the entire family exudes kindness and happiness. What an inspiration they all are.
We should all be kind and think of others before ourselves. Our lives would be so much happier if we constantly spread kindness in even small ways.
Kindness is free.
Along that line, smiles are also free and contagious. It is difficult to not smile back when someone smiles at us. It should just be natural and done to everyone without thinking. Just do it! We could all use a smile.
Something I have thought a lot about lately is that we only fail when we quit. If at first we don’t succeed, try, try again. It is only by doing that we learn and improve. Take the word “can’t” out of your vocabulary. Of course sometimes we are unable to do something the first time, but with practice and practice we can master almost everything. Oh my, how I remember the first batch of bread I made. I killed the yeast with hot water and the loaves turned out like bricks. We could have built a sidewalk with them. Now I am unafraid to tackle any yeast bread or rolls. I love to bake them ... and eat them.
I think about karma. I sometimes believe that what goes around, comes around — whether it is good or bad. We reap what we sow. We get back what we give or are lacking in what we fail to give willingly. This can go to extremes if we dwell on it too long.
Maybe my last thing to suggest is to not over-think. Thinking and dwelling on any situation can sometimes lead to confusion. We begin to think of the “what ifs” or “coulds” or “shoulds” and then we get ourselves in trouble. Just let it go. Let it go. Life will go on and on.
But remember, we are today where our thoughts have brought us, we will be tomorrow where our thoughts take us. We cannot escape the results of our thoughts, but we can endure and learn, can accept and be glad.
Autumn is here and I have been thinking about baking something “fallish.” Like these:
Pecan pie bars
Ingredients
Crust
1 package yellow cake mix (reserve 2/3 cup for filling)
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 egg
Filling
2/3 cup reserved cake mix
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 1/2 cup dark brown syrup
3 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
Directions
For crust: mix with pastry blender until crumbly. Press in 13-by-9-inch well-greased baking dish. Bake at 375 degrees until light brown. For filling: Mix all at medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour over partially baked crust and sprinkle with one cup chopped pecans. Return to oven and bake at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes until filling is set. Cool and cut into 36 squares.
