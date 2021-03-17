FOOD BY THE BOOK: "Walking with Ghosts" a memoir by actor Gabriel Byrne

The arrival of St. Patrick’s Day always prompts a reading of an Irish author, and this year a memoir by actor Gabriel Byrne tops the list. Best known for his roles in the HBO series “In Treatment,” the noir classic “The Usual Suspects,” and as Uther Pendragon in “Excalibur,” Byrne has made a name for himself as an often pensive albeit roguish character.
One would expect no less of his memoir, “Walking with Ghosts” (Grove Press, 2021). In somewhat typical self-deprecating Irish fashion, Byrne relays his life story in brooding tones of regret for past deeds and gaffes along the way. If anything he is brutally honest with himself, examining his intense lack of self-confidence, moments of childhood cruelty, a drinking problem and times when he let others down.
But for all that, one can sense that there is a good person here who is reaching the age of seventy and mourning the loss of parents, siblings, friends, and the passing of time. The Irish wisdom imparted in his youth combined with his experiences in Hollywood and on Broadway temper the way in which he lays out his story, moving back and forth between the decades of his life and career. In one instance he is talking over Irish whiskey with Sir Richard Burton and the next he is reduced to awkwardly asking Sir Laurence Olivier what time it is. In the end, as we hope all stories go, he is redeemed both by others and himself. If you appreciate the Irish world view, often marred by poverty, famine, the IRA, Catholic versus Protestant, and nostalgia for one’s mother, Byrne’s memoir offers up all this for examination.
Pull up a chair for a Gabriel Byrne movie and treat yourself to a couple of Irish inspired dishes on St. Patrick’s Day that will warm your heart and your tummy.
Steak and ale pie
Ingredients
2 lbs. chuck roast
1/4 cup flour
3 tbsp. vegetable oil
1 small onion, sliced
4 slices bacon, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 can Guinness Stout or other dark ale
4 tbsp. Worcestershire
2 tbsp. tomato paste
1 tbsp. sugar
1 tbsp. dried rosemary
1 tbsp. dried sage
1 cup beef broth
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1 package whole mushrooms, cleaned and cut in half
1 tbsp. cornstarch or flour
1 tbsp. water
1 egg, beaten
1 sheet frozen puff pastry
Directions
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Cut the chuck roast into 2-inch cubes. Place the beef into flour in a baggie or bowl and stir to coat evenly. Sear beef in oil until browned on all sides. Remove to plate and continue until all beef is seared. Add onion, garlic and bacon to pan. Cook until onion is soft and bacon done. Add half a cup of beer and deglaze the pan, scrapping the bits off the bottom. Add Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, sugar, rosemary, and sage. Add remaining beer and the beef broth. Return meat to the pan and add mushrooms, stirring. Transfer the mixture to a deep 10-inch pie dish and cover with foil. Bake for 2 hours. Uncover and bake an additional 30 minutes until beef is tender. Dissolve cornstarch or flour in water, remove pie from oven and add to the pie filling. Increase temperature to 400 degrees. Top pie with puff pastry and brush with egg. Return pie to over for 30 minutes or so until the pastry is golden brown.
Irish Bread Pudding
Ingredients
1/2 loaf of artisan bread, torn into 1-inch pieces, and dried out overnight
6 eggs
1 1/2 cups milk
1/2 cups Baileys Irish Cream
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Butter, for greasing dish
1/2 stick butter
1/3 cup dark brown sugar
1/2 cup half and half
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/4 cup Irish whiskey
Directions
To make the bread pudding: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, Baileys, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Place the bread in a large bowl, then pour the egg mixture over it. With clean hands, press the bread into the mixture. Let soak for 5-10 minutes.
Pour the mixture into a 9-inch square baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes, or until browned.
To make the butter sauce: Meanwhile make the butter sauce for the pudding by whisking together the butter, the sugar, half & half, and the beaten egg in a small saucepan over low heat. Continue whisking and cooking until the butter has melted and the mixture has thickened slightly, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, and stir in the Jameson. Spoon on top of the warm bread pudding. You do not have to use whiskey in the sauce.
