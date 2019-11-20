Food by the Book: 'Unsheltered' will leave you feeling homeless

Barbara Kingsolver is a master of plot and detail. The premise of her new novel, “Unsheltered” (Harper, 2018), revolves around an inherited house whose foundation and walls are all crumbling. Moving back and forth between the centuries, we see that the house was not all that stable when it was first built and the people who inhabit the house face some of the same problems in each era.
The story’s main character is the much-put-upon Willa Knox, one of the sandwich generation caught between caring for her son’s baby and her father-in-law, Nick, an old school immigrant from Greece. Willa is an out-of-work journalist whose job was lost to the currently precarious publishing industry. Her husband, a college professor, moves from college to college as jobs in education are also lost to a changing economy and his indiscretions. Their daughter Tig resurfaces after a year’s absence in Cuba and strikes up a friendship with the Mexican boys who live next door. Their son, Zeke, is a Harvard graduate in the process of forming a start-up with friends, i.e. basically unemployed. Family conversations revolve around immigration, the GDP, and our current president, although he is never named.
If this sounds all too familiar, the story of the house is more intriguing, especially if you live in or enjoy visiting historic homes. The walls are separating, the foundation crumbling, but the family holds onto their only shelter. Willa sees evidence of dilapidation everywhere in Vineland, a real and once prosperous town funded by Welch’s Grape Juice. In searching for a preservation grant, Willa discovers documents connecting the home’s original inhabitants to their neighbor, the historic scientist Mary Treat, who corresponded with Charles Darwin on studies of various species. Their problems mimic the problems of the Knox family, reminding us that the more things change, the more they stay the same.
While this novel has it all, it also has too much. The world is too much with us, as the saying goes, and if you are looking for an escape from discussions about Obamacare, immigration, or even the dilapidation of America’s oldest neighborhoods, this is not it. Overall, “Unsheltered” can leave us feeling homeless in our America that is in transition. This is, however, an intriguing, complex read with food for thought that book clubs can sink their teeth into.
Willa’s husband and father-in-law are of Greek heritage in the novel. Try your hand at this Sicilian braised chicken. Sicily was once referred to as Magna Graecia, and its influences are both Greek and Italian.
Sicilian
Braised Chicken
Ingredients
3-6 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 teaspoons kosher salt
3/4 teaspoon black pepper
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1/8 teaspoon fennel seed
1/2 teaspoon crushed rosemary
4 ounces diced hard salami, about half a package
1 cup green Castelvetrano olives, rinsed and cut in half
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 cup dry white wine
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
14.5 ounce can chicken broth
2 bay leaves
Juice of 1 lemon
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat and sear chicken until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer cooked chicken to a large, shallow casserole dish.
Add onions to skillet and cook in the rendered chicken fat until brown, stirring, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, fennel, rosemary, salami, olives, oregano and red pepper flakes. Pour in wine and simmer to reduce, scraping the bottom of the pan. Add tomato paste and cook for 5 minutes. Add flour and cook, stirring to incorporate, for another 2 minutes.
Pour in chicken broth slowly and stir to incorporate. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add bay leaves and lemon juice.
Pour sauce over the chicken in the baking dish and roast in the oven, basting every 30 minutes, until chicken is very tender, about 1 1/2 hours. Discard bay leaves. Serve chicken warm, with noodles or roasted potatoes, and sauce. Can serve 3 – 6. You can also use bone-in chicken pieces. Adapted from several recipes, including https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1016251-braised-chicken-with-salami-and-olives. Makes great leftover sandwiches on Tuscan bread.
