Food by the Book: 'Unsheltered' will leave you feeling homeless

Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.