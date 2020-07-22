Food by the Book: Three writers focus on Native Americans

For Oklahoma history buffs, there are two must-read non-fiction selections and two novels for your consideration. First, everywhere one turns, someone is reading “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Vintage Books, 2017) by David Grann. This work investigates the 1920s murders of wealthy members of the Osage tribe whose lands had rich oil deposits. This is a well-known story in Oklahoma, but Grann relates it in a true crime way that reveals the disinterest with which local law enforcement probed the case, leading to the eventual involvement of the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover. This is hard to read, but equally hard to put down.
Next are two works of undoubted scholarship and beauty by Dr. Tiya Miles, professor at the University of Michigan and recipient of the McArthur Genius Award. Dr. Miles’ work focuses on the Freedmen and the complicated relationships between the Cherokee and Afro-Cherokee descendants that have existed into our day. Her work, “Ties That Bind” (University of California Press, 2015), tells the story of valorous Cherokee warrior Shoe Boots and his African slave, Doll, his lifelong companion and mother of his children. The comprehensive history is painfully riveting and complex, filled with historical documents and long-suffering memories that bind the two peoples. Regardless of one’s position on the subject, “Ties That Bind” is essential reading about one family’s experience from post-Revolutionary South Carolina to Indian Territory following emancipation.
Dr. Miles is also a superb novelist, author of “The Cherokee Rose,” a ghost story of sorts whose female characters are each drawn to the fictitious Hold Plantation in Georgia. Based on historical documentation about the Chief Vann House Historical Site in Chatsworth, Georgia, and the Moravian Mission there, this entertaining novel is set in modern day as the historic home is up for auction. Suspicion ensues when a wealthy businessman tries to block the sale of this former plantation. A worthy mystery novel with unique ties to the Cherokee past.
And finally, our local historian Jonita Mullins has released “The Marital Scandal” (Candleshine Publishing, 2018), the first novel in her Neosho District series focused on the intricate relationships between whites, Creeks and Cherokees prior to the Trail of Tears. The courtship of Elias Boudinot and Harriet Gold at a time when such racial intermarriage was considered scandalous foments the action in the novel. As always, Mullins’ work is well-researched and told from a multifaceted perspective. All of these works represent a significant history that must not be forgotten.
Rice was Georgia’s first staple crop, originally planted in America in the mid-1700s in the Low Country. Leftover rice is perfect for making rice pudding, the ultimate comfort food. Dr. Miles sends her grandmother’s recipe for the dish, her favorite growing up. When she makes it today, she sets some out in her memory.
Alice banks’ rice pudding
1 1/2 cups of rice
1 1/4 cups of sugar
3 eggs
3/4 stick of butter
1/2-3/4 cup condensed milk
1tbsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. nutmeg
1 tsp. lemon flavor
3/4 tsp. salt
Boil rice slowly until tender. Add salt and 4 slices of butter to the pot. When rice is done, add the rest of the butter and let it melt. Beat eggs well, separately. Add eggs and then the other ingredients to the rice. Mixture should be soupy enough to beat. (If it is not, add a bit more canned milk. This is essential to producing a pudding-type dish, as it will set up during baking.) Pour into casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for just under an hour. The light lemon flavor is delicious with the season’s ripe berries.
