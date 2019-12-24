Food by the Book: 'The 4-Hour Chef' provides best experiment into how, why we cook

Tim Ferriss is an author, blogger and podcast aficionado from Austin, Texas. His voice represents a demographic of young people, especially men, seeking to live their best life. Not that women aren’t enamored of Ferriss’ daring life hacks, philosophical ideas, and charming podcasts, but his topics generally appeal to more masculine interests, such as men’s diet, exercise, sleep routines and the new research into psychedelics to treat mental health disorders and other diseases.
Ferriss has also closely examined the ethical teachings of the Roman Stoics Marcus Aurelius, Epictetus, and Seneca as a guideline for living. This corresponds with his basic premise that we need practical tools to navigate life, and Ferriss focuses on providing readers and listeners with plenty of ideas. His books based on his podcasts and interviews include “Tribe of Mentors” and “Tools of Titans.” His rapid learning series, “The 4-Hour Chef,” “The 4-Hour Body,” and “The 4-Hour Work Week,” have been on the New York Times bestseller list for years, proving the popularity and need for his ideas with a generation struggling to find meaning and health in our hectic, modern lifestyle.
In “Tribe of Mentors” Ferris interviews successful people ranging in age from twenty-somethings to octogenarians for practical advice. Similarly, in “Tools of Titans” Ferriss interviews world-class performers in their fields, billionaires, and Special Operations commanders to learn secrets of their performance. But for our purposes here, “The 4-Hour Chef” provides the best experiment into how we cook and why. Basically, a devout, self-proclaimed non-cook, Ferriss taught himself not only about cooking, but the principles of how we can speed-learn anything. The reading is dense, but the commentary is so entertaining. Any of these books would make a great holiday gift for the guy, or gal, on your list.
Using Ferriss’ cooking one-pagers from “The 4-Hour Chef,” we can create this generation’s go-to breakfast or light lunch.
Avocado Toast
Ingredients
2 large slices hearty, crusty whole wheat bread
Butter
Soft cheese, such as goat cheese, mascarpone or ricotta
1 ripe avocado, halved, pit removed
2 eggs, fried over easy
Thinly sliced, pickled red onions
Basil, cilantro, or baby greens, if desired
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Butter and grill bread. Spread a layer of cheese on toast. Top with sliced avocado and mash slightly, if desired. Top with fried egg. Add red onions and salt/pepper to taste. Top with basil or cilantro, or serve on a bed of baby greens, if desired. Great comfort food.
To pickle onions:
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 cup water
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 red onion, thinly sliced
Whisk vinegar, sugar and salt into 1/2 cup warm water in a small bowl until sugar and salt dissolve. Place onions in a jar; pour vinegar mixture over. Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour. Drain and use immediately or keep in refrigerator for up to 10 days.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
