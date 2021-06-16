Food by the Book: 'Red Island House' a rich tale of privilege

In the hands of another writer a story of marriage and betrayal could become just a cheesy romance novel. Yet in “Red Island House” (Scribner, 2021) Andrea Lee writes a rich tale of interracial marriage as dense as the tropical forests of Madagascar. Here the old mythologies of gender, sex, race and colonialism quietly clash with the modern American thinker head on.
Shay is the beautiful young wife of Italian business magnate, Senna. She was raised in Oakland, California, attended Ivy League schools, and is a professor of African American literature teaching in Milan, Italy. Her husband Senna is 20 years older and barely a high school graduate, and theirs is a whirlwind romance, even though swirling in the wind are the seeds of discontent. Senna has built a magnificent mansion known as the Red House in Naratrany, a small island off the coast of Madagascar to which he brings Shay and their children several times a year on holidays evocative of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”
Here they live happily enough, but as a black American, Shay has a different perspective on the treatment of the native Malagasy women and the poverty they endure. A cast of characters, including beautiful models, artists, and wealthy playboys, parade in and out of the Red House, but through it all Shay feels like a guest in her own home. This is a novel of extents and privileges, the extent to which one will go to survive poverty, the right to take what one wants in a patriarchal society, and the guilt others feel over their privilege. As Shay thinks, “When you have a friend from a different world, no matter how much you have in common, there is still a shadow place where you can’t go.”
While the novel slides slowly toward a predictable outcome, the journey to the Red Island House is worth it. Lee’s language is as intense as the sun on the sands of Naratrany and the composition of her scenes as breathtaking. This is an erudite beach read that will leave you willingly reaching for the dictionary to complete your own education.
Creole and Italian food features throughout the novel as the couple entertains their multitude of international guests. One of their friends owns a restaurant where piri piri is used as a spice. Put on Shay’s playlist of Steeleye Span, the Dungeon Family, and Amy Winehouse and enjoy this peppery chicken dish.
Smoked chicken piri piri with grilled corn
Piri Piri is a pepper native to Mozambique and widely used in African cooking. It is difficult to find in Oklahoma. Substitute with red pepper flakes, sriracha sauce or similar spice, if desired.
Ingredients
1 medium-sized whole chicken
1 1/2 tbsp. smoked paprika
1 tbsp. sweet paprika (regular)
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
1/2 tsp. ground red pepper
½ tsp. sriracha
2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
1/4 tsp. coriander
1 tbsp. red wine vinegar
2 each, lemon and lime
1/3 cup olive oil
1 bulb garlic
4 ears fresh corn, shucked
4 slices bacon
Brown sugar and wood-fired garlic rub
1 12 or 16 oz. can of beer
Directions
Place the paprikas, red peppers, Dijon, red wine vinegar, sriracha, coriander and juice of 1 lime and 1 lemon into a small bowl; blend until combined. Place into a large plastic zip bag then add the olive oil and chicken. Marinate at least 30 minutes, turning occasionally, but longer marinating time will produce more flavor.
Make foil boats for the corn. Precook bacon one minute in microwave. Place corn in foil boats, wrap with bacon and season with salt, pepper, and brown sugar garlic rub. Pour enough beer into the boats to halfway cover corn. (Save remaining beer in can.)
Prepare favorite wood chips by soaking in water for recommended amount of time. When ready, prepare charcoal grill using charcoal briquettes enhanced with same wood. When coals are gray and hot, spread them out and add wood chips and grate. Halve the other garlic bulb and place inside chicken. Put chicken on the beer can, which should now be half full. If you use a kettle grill, a 16 oz. can may not fit with the lid closed. Place chicken upright on beer can in the center of the grill. Replace lid and cook for approximately 55 minutes, adding more wood chips, if necessary. Internal temperature should be 165 degrees. Allow to rest before slicing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.