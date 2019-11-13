Food by the Book: Protagonist's life changes unexpectedly

Virgil Wander owns the town’s historic movie theater on a floundering Main Street in small Greenstone, Minnesota, on Lake Superior. In Leif Enger’s new novel of the same name (Atlantic Monthly Press, 2019), Virgil also serves as the city clerk, bringing his steady presence to town hall. But, even in a sleepy Midwestern town where mostly the mundane occurs, chance plays a major role. When Virgil’s car goes off the highway into the lake during an unusually early winter snowstorm, his life is changed in unexpected ways.
With gaps in his memory and speech, Virgil casts off his old perceptions of Greenstone and its inhabitants. “The previous tenant is dead,” he muses, freeing himself to look somewhat objectively at the town and its residents, who have stayed long after the World War II taconite plant died. Planning a festival, Hard Luck Days, to revive town spirits, the mayor asks Virgil to approach Adam Leer, prodigal son of the town’s founder and a has-been filmmaker, about keynoting the event. Soon, issues ensue and portends arise that threaten the peaceful town. With a Midwestern magical realism and mythical beauty, Virgil proves that old Tolkien saying that not all those who wander are lost.
References to Minnesota native Bob Dylan’s “Highway 61,” U2’s “Mysterious Ways” and NPR’s “All Things Considered” punctuate the poetically philosophical cadence of Enger’s “Virgil Wander.” His earlier work, “Peace Like a River” (Atlantic Monthly Press, 2002), was a New York Times bestseller. It was followed by a second novel, “So Brave, Young and Handsome” (Grove Press, 2009) set in 1915 in the vanishing Old West.
Try two of Minnesota’s state dishes, Tater Tot Hot Dish and Swedish Meatballs, either of which can be accompanied by a salad that includes the state’s Honey Crisp apples. Your family will not wander far from the dinner table.
Tater Tot Hot Dish
1 pound lean ground beef
1 medium onion, diced
1 can corn
1 can peas and carrots
1 or 2 cans cream of mushroom soup
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
1 package tater tots
Brown ground beef and onions together. Place in a 9x13-inch greased casserole. Top evenly with corn and peas/carrots (you can also use frozen vegetables). Spread soup over the vegetables. Top with grated cheese. Arrange tater tots over the top in a symmetrical pattern, such as rows. Bake in 350-degree oven for 65 minutes or until the tater tots are browned and the casserole is bubbly. Increase cooking time, if necessary.
Swedish Meatballs
1 pound ground beef
1/4 cup seasoned panko or regular bread crumbs
1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 egg
1 tablespoon olive oil
5 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons flour
2 cups beef broth
1 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard or tomato paste
Salt and pepper to taste
Chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Directions
Combine ground beef, panko, parsley, allspice, nutmeg, onion, garlic powder, pepper, salt and egg in a medium bowl and mix together. Roll into 12 large meatballs. In a large skillet, heat olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter. Add the meatballs and cook, turning continuously until brown on each side and cooked throughout, about 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and cover with foil.
Add 4 tablespoons butter and flour to skillet and whisk until it turns brown. Slowly stir in beef broth and heavy cream. Add Worcestershire sauce and Dijon or tomato sauce and bring to a simmer until sauce starts to thicken. Add salt and pepper to taste. Return meatballs to the skillet and simmer for another 1-2 minutes. Serve over egg noodles garnished with fresh parsley, if desired. Serve with pan-grilled artisan bread.
Fall Salad with
Honey Crisp Apples
1 package spiced walnuts or pecans
1 head butter lettuce, rinsed and dried
1 small package cranberry and cinnamon chevre
2 Honey Crisp apples, cored and sliced
3/4 cup bottled Dijon vinaigrette
1 tablespoon honey
Dried cranberries, optional
Place lettuce leaves on serving platter. Arrange apples over lettuce. Scatter nuts evenly across salad. Crumble goat cheese into chunks and sprinkle across salad (can use regular goat cheese, if other is not available). Season will salt and pepper. Add 1 tablespoon honey to 3/4 cup vinaigrette and mix until honey dissolves. Drizzle dressing over salad and serve. Can be topped with additional dried cranberries.
