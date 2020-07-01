Food by the Book: Non-fiction offerings provide historic perspective, taste

The last of the summer vacations are in full swing, and many families opt for historical destinations along the way. Two works of non-fiction could help give meaning and perspective during those long car rides.
First, in “The Oregon Trail: A New American Journey” (Simon & Schuster, 2015), author Rinker Buck and his brother Nick follow the Oregon Trail in a covered wagon. Their journey replicates the passage taken by more than 400,000 Americans during the years before the Civil War.
Aside from documenting the hardship of traveling 2,000 miles by mule-drawn wagon, Buck makes discoveries about the trail not fully noted in history books. For instance, during the peak migration years of 1850-1852 one could navigate the trail to the Columbia River simply by following the vast quantities of trash left by the wagon trains.
Tent cities covering three square miles made up of westward travelers were commonplace at Independence or St. Joe, Missouri, near the start of the trail. Buck’s amazing journey on what is estimated to be the largest overland migration in human history represents the best of experiential travel writing in our time.
To counterbalance the migration west is the now classic “Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, The Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History” by S.C. Gwynne (Scribner, 2011). Students of Oklahoma history are well-versed in Parker’s story as the half-Comanche son of Cynthia Ann Parker, kidnapped daughter of Texas pioneers.
Parker’s story ends at Cache, Oklahoma, where his Star House is on the National Register of Historic Places. During the years in between, however, the Comanche slowed the westward expansion for four decades.
Under his leadership as the last chief of the Comanche, Parker committed acts of savagery to protect his homeland. But with the buffalo gone and bleak conditions facing his people, Parker finally surrendered.
As part of a now-famed second act, Parker served on the local school board, met with Teddy Roosevelt, starred in a movie, lobbied the government for fair treatment of his tribe, and rather than living with dogged resignation, faced life with determination. His story illustrates that Latin phrase “tempora mutantur,” the times change, and we must figure out how to change with them.
Whether from Buck’s camp stove or an offset smoker made in Oklahoma, trail food is always a favorite. You can go low brow with Rinker’s Hormel Chili, No Beans or try your hand at smoking a brisket so tender you can cut it with a fork.
Rinker Buck’s Hormel Chili, No Beans
Rinker told me green peppers have an amazing ability to stay fresh. Sometimes he would go days without seeing a supermarket, but the peppers never deteriorated. After 14 hours on the trail, this chili recipe was easy to make and tasted amazingly good.
Purchase can of Hormel Chili, No Beans according to size of party. Briefly heat over camp stove to desired temp. Cut up one green pepper and one onion to desired size; add to chili. Add spices, such as chili powder, garlic powder, or black pepper, to desired taste. Mix well. Serve over Minute Rice, crushed tortilla chips, or whatever is available.
Rinker says it’s the spices that make the dish. I think he would agree that our experiences are the spices that make our life.
John’s Brisket
4-6 lbs. beef brisket
Olive oil
Kosher salt
Granulated garlic and onion
Freshly ground pepper
Head Country marinade
Marinate brisket in Head Country liquid marinade 12-24 hours. Pull out brisket when ready to start smoking, either that morning or the night before. Allow 1 to 1.5 hours cook time per pound of brisket. Apply a thin coat of olive oil then rub generously with salt, onion and garlic powder, and ground pepper.
Prepare grill, oak, hickory, pecan or mesquite wood preferred. Cook temp should be 225-250 degrees even heat; if you run the temp up to 275, it will be down to desired heat by the time the brisket is in. Place brisket in smoker, fat side up or down, as you prefer. You can use a kettle or electric smoker, but the results will not be as good or consistent as with an offset smoker with a wood box.
A meat thermometer is essential. Smoke brisket, keeping temp regulated and adding wood, if necessary. Around temperature 190, wrap brisket in foil. By the end of cooking, temp should be around 190 to 205. Let brisket rest wrapped in foil 30 minutes to 4 hours after it is placed in an empty ice chest and wrapped again with towels.
Everyone has their own perspective on smoking, but using a smoker with wood box has been best for me.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
