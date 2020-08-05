Food by the Book: Neighbors can affect each other's lives

Neighbors can be annoying, or so goes the theme for two new summer mysteries that are perfect for poolside reading. First, “Miss Julia Raises the Roof” (Viking, 2018) by Ann B. Ross has Julia Murdoch in a dither when a home for wayward teenaged boys may open in her historic Abbotsville, North Carolina, neighborhood. With her husband Sam away in Europe, Miss Julia must ferret out the real motive behind do-gooder Madge Taylor and the local minister’s plan to downgrade property values with a homeless shelter. Somehow she will do the right thing to help the boys, while exposing a shady real estate plan and its perpetrators. This is the 19th installment in the New York Times bestselling series featuring the delightful Miss Julia.
Also out is Anna Quidlen’s latest novel, Alternate Side (Random House, 2018), about an upscale Manhattan neighborhood where the most sought after prize is a space in the prime parking lot across the street from Nora and Charlie Nolan’s townhouse. The close-knit residents have block parties and Christmas gatherings and guard their sanctum sanctorum with pride. But right there, too, around the corner, is a single room rental building where the working poor keep their milk on the windowsill in the winter. Caught between their “first world problems,” as her college-aged daughter calls them, and the real world, Nora tries to have a social conscience that allows her to live side-by-side with the less fortunate. Then one day a horrible attack shakes the neighborhood and lives on the prestigious block begin to crumble. Both of these books explore what it means to live in a special city and neighborhood, and the effect our neighbors can have on our lives.
Ann Ross graciously sent this recipe for Biscuit Tortoni, an Italian classic enjoyed by both Ann’s family and Miss Julia’s. A delicious, light summer dessert to beat the heat.
Mildred’s Biscuit Tortoni
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
3 tbsp. water
3 eggs
1 pint whipping cream, whipped
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tbsp. sweet sherry or other flavoring
2 dozen stale macaroons (Amaretti or other almond cookie), finely crumbled
Directions
Cook the sugar and water in a small saucepan until the sugar is dissolved and a syrup forms (you may have to add a dab more water). Separate the eggs and beat the yolks and the whites in separate bowls. Then beat the syrup into the whipped egg whites. Fold in the beaten egg yolks and the whipped cream. Season with the vanilla and the sherry.
In a loaf pan, layer the mixture with the macaroon crumbs, starting and ending with macaroons. Freeze overnight. When ready to serve, run a sharp knife along the edges and dip the pan quickly in hot water. Turn out and slice. This is a lovely, light dessert for a ladies’ luncheon, but men like it, too. It’s Sam’s favorite. Serves 8. For more Miss Julia recipes, see Ross’ 14th novel, “Miss Julia Stirs Up Trouble” (Penguin, 2014).
Use caution if you’re serving people at high risk for foodborne infections (infants, older adults, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems). Uncooked eggs can carry the risk of salmonella. If you are worried about this, use another ice cream method in which the eggs are cooked with the sugar, cream and water or try pasteurized eggs.
