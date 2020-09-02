FOOD BY THE BOOK: "My Italian Bulldozer"

Noted food writer, Paul Stuart, travels to Italy to settle his mind over a recent break-up and finish his book on Tuscan cooking in Alexander McCall Smith’s latest release, “My Italian Bulldozer” (Anchor Books, 2018). Hoping to experience the calming effects of the Tuscan sun, Paul soon learns that life in Italy is a little chaotic sometimes. Charged with auto theft for a Mercedes rental car before he ever gets it, he is thrown into a cell with the notorious murderer, Calogero Occidilupo.
But in Italy, names carry weight. On the flight to Pisa, Paul happened to sit next to Silvio Rossi, professor of economics and a well-respected cavalieri of the Republic. The cavalieri bails him out and gets him the only available vehicle for miles around due to a holiday, a bulldozer. In these unusual circumstances, Paul meets Anna, an art historian staying nearby. Just as Paul is contemplating starting over, Becky, his girlfriend who ran away with her personal trainer, calls to say she is coming. So does his agent, Gloria. With three love interests knocking on his door, the prospect of finishing his book seems as bleak as going 15 miles per hour on a bulldozer.
If you want a tranquil read with small chuckles and lots of insight into the human heart, Dr. Alexander McCall Smith’s short works of comedic fiction are perfect. A good doctor passed along to me his copy of Suzanne Carreiro’s “The Dog Who Ate the Truffle” (Gale, 2010). Set in Umbria, the neighbor state to Tuscany, this is just the type of food memoir Paul would be writing. For an Italian flair, try an authentic frittata di Pasqua for Easter brunch served with salad and an amaretti cake adapted from Suzanne’s book.
Frittata di Pasqua
Ingredients
For vegetables:
1 carrot, diced
1 zucchini, diced small
1/2 can quartered artichoke hearts
1 cup peeled, diced potato
Olive oil (to coat vegetables)
For Pancetta:
3-4 oz. Prosciutto di Parma, diced
10 eggs, lightly beaten
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 cup grated Parmesan
1/2 cup grated gruyere
1 tbsp. Olive oil
Directions
Toss vegetables with olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt. Place on baking sheet and roast in 420 degree oven approximately 20 minutes, until tender. Transfer to bowl.
Sauté the pancetta in 1 tbsp. olive oil in a 10 inch ovenproof skillet for approximately 8 minutes, till browned, but not until crisp. Add to vegetables. Lightly beat the eggs in a large bowl, adding in roasted vegetable mixture to temper the eggs as you go along. Pour it back into ovenproof skillet, top with cheeses and set into preheated oven. Bake for approximately 15 minutes until frittata is set. Serve warm with the following green salad, fruit salad or roasted asparagus to complete your brunch. Refrigerate leftovers. Tip: if you are making the salad below, you will likely need 2 packages of prosciutto or a total of 6 oz. depending on servings.
Arugula, pear and prosciutto salad
1 container baby arugula or arugula mix
1 red pear, cored and sliced
Dried mission figs to taste
Shaved Parmesan or Gruyere cheese
3 oz. Prosciutto di Parma
Freshly ground black pepper
Vinaigrette:
2 tbsp. lemon juice
2 tbsp. pear infused balsamic vinegar or plain balsamic
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions
Make vinaigrette and set aside. To make prosciutto roses, for each plate or the platter, fold prosciutto slices in half lengthwise, then roll to form a rose, twisting and folding top down. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
Put arugula into salad bowl. Add enough vinaigrette to coat and toss gently. At this point, put salad either onto individual plates or on a platter. Dot with a prosciutto rose per serving. Fan the pear slices over each portion. Top with a fig, more to taste. Drizzle with additional dressing. Top with cheese shavings.
Amaretti Cake
Ingredients
Softened butter and flour for pan
7 oz. amaretti cookies or almond cookies
6 oz. dark chocolate, 71-85% cocoa, coarsely chopped
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 cup sugar
2 tbsp. flour
Finely shredded zest of 1/2 a lemon
5 large eggs
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 cup milk
1 cup heavy cream
Powdered sugar for sprinkling
Directions
Butter and flour a large, heavy, ovenproof skillet, a deep 10-inch glass pie pan, or a 9x13 metal baking pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Process the amaretti in food processor until the consistency of bread crumbs. (Note, I could not get Amaretti, so had to use almond cookies. It was fine, but the authentic Amaretti would be better.) Place in medium bowl. Chop chocolate in processor until coarser than crumbs and add to bowl. Add baking powder.
In large bowl combine sugar, flour and lemon zest. Mix with fork. Add eggs and oil; beat until smooth with whisk. Whisk in cream and milk. Add the dry ingredients and beat to mix well. Pour batter into prepared skillet and bake in middle rack until firm, approximately 45 minutes. If using glass pie plate, bake about 50 minutes; 9x13 metal baking pan for 40 minutes. Cool about an hour on baking rack. Sift powdered sugar on top. Refrigerate until serving time. Cut into wedges or squares.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.