Food by the Book: Mathematics blend with friendship, fate, family

“It’s like copying truths from God’s notebook, though we aren’t always sure where to find this notebook or when it will open.”
— The Professor
How, exactly, does a man live with only 80 minutes of memory? That is only one of the questions Yoko Ogawa asks in her elegant 2003 novel, “The Housekeeper and the Professor.” The professor in question is a Cambridge-educated mathematician who lost his short-term memory following a tragic accident in 1975. Now in his sixties, he has lived reclusively in a cottage behind his sister-in-law’s house, working out prize puzzles for the Journal of Mathematics, which he consistently wins, and going through a multitude of housekeepers.
One day a special housekeeper comes, a young woman with a 10-year-old son whom the Professor nicknames Root because his flat head reminds him of the square root sign. The Professor’s only tie to current time is numbers found in birthdays, equations and baseball statistics. He has little notes pinned all over his suits to keep him grounded in reality, such as “My memory only lasts 80 minutes,” or “The new housekeeper.” But, his mind is always thinking about mathematics, the truths from God’s notebook, as he calls it. Spouting palindromes such as “I prefer pi” and working equations with ease, the Professor is like a Japanese Yoda, making everyone feel a little bit smarter in his presence.
While the mathematics in the novel are beautiful beyond a doubt, the ultimate question Ogawa addresses is one of friendship, fate and family. With an interesting plot twist and subtle mystery, she shows us that mathematics and love are the universal languages we can all speak. She also proves that mathematics is not unattainable when the right teacher can make meaning for us.
“Cooking is as elegant as solving Fermat’s Last Theorem,” says the Professor to the Housekeeper. Read this small novel over a popular Japanese konbini or convenience store lunch of egg salad and potato salad. The double egg salad is a favorite comfort food and the crunch of slightly pickled onions and cucumbers combines with potatoes and carrots, giving a nice flavor to traditional American picnic fare.
Tamago Sando - Japanese Egg Salad Sandwich
Ingredients
2 medium-boiled eggs, peeled
2 hardboiled eggs, peeled and chopped
1 1/2 tbsp. creamy mayonnaise, such as Kewpie
1/4 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/8 tsp. white pepper
1/8 tsp. onion powder
1 pinch salt to taste
Directions
For each sandwich, slice the medium-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Roughly chop the remaining two eggs and add them to a bowl, along with the mayonnaise, mustard, white pepper, onion powder, and salt. Mix well to combine. Place two slices of sandwich bread on a flat surface and add the halved eggs to one slice, with the tapered end of each egg pointing towards opposite corners. Cover the halved egg with the egg salad mixture.
Place the second slice of bread over the first, and gently press the edges down to mold the bread to the shape of the eggs. Cut the crusts off if you prefer, then slice the sandwich diagonally to reveal the halved eggs in the center. The elegance of the Japanese egg salad is the still-gooey interior of the medium-boiled egg at approximately 6 minutes. I prefer my yolks more done than that, due to the possibility of salmonella. Chef Marc Matsumoto suggests 8 minutes for a perfect medium boil. Source: https://norecipes.com/japanese-egg-sandwich.
Japanese potato salad
Ingredients
3 medium potatoes, peeled and quartered
2 medium-sized carrots, peeled and sliced thinly
1/3 English cucumber, thinly sliced
1/4 onion, thinly sliced
1 hard-boiled egg, chopped
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp. rice wine vinegar
2 tsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
Pepper to taste (white or black)
Directions
Place carrots and potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Cook approximately 20 minutes or until both are tender. Meanwhile, place onions and cucumbers in separate bowls and sprinkle salt over each completely; stir. Make dressing by combining mayo, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper and stirring until combined. When vegetables are done, drain and return to pan. Mix with half the dressing until potatoes have absorbed the dressing. Add onions, cucumbers and remaining dressing, and mix to combine. Serve immediately. Sourced from https://norecipes.com/japanese-potato-salad.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
