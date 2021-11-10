FOOD BY THE BOOK: Math inspires creative thinking

Mathematics for Human Flourishing” (Yale University Press, 2020) by Harvey Mudd College professor Francis Su is more about the value of education and development of character than it is about algebra or calculus. The proverbial math question of “when will I ever use this” melts away in Su’s powerful look at the many ways in which mathematics has enabled the blossoming of the human virtues and the search for truth in our experience.
While Su does throw out math puzzles at the end of each chapter, the ultimate goal is not to follow a rote formula to solve them correctly, but rather to illustrate the chapter’s theme and thereby engage readers in creative thinking that can help us more deeply understand math. Referring to Carol Dweck’s work with growth mindset, Su asserts that too many of us have been programmed to turn our minds off to math for fear of failure, math anxiety, or simply the dull grind that solving math problems can be without the freedom to experiment and not feel ashamed for being wrong.
We should instead reframe our thinking and teaching to include the beauty of mathematics and its overarching lessons. Developing perseverance through struggle, making meaning, understanding justice, or finding freedom in learning a traditionally closed intellectual pursuit that only the “smart kids” can appreciate are some of the deeper benefits of math study.
Su’s correspondence with Chris Jackson, a California inmate imprisoned at 19 who is serving a 33-year sentence, illustrates the importance of and need for better math instruction in school. Through intense study and correspondence with Su, Jackson now hopes to get a degree in math and teach others how to flourish in the subject. One gets the feeling that Su, like all great teachers, would inculcate these virtues in his students, no matter what subject he taught. As if stumbling upon a new theorem, Su engages in proofs that mathematics illustrates the flourishing of humankind on almost every level. It is transcendent and essential to our being.
If math is the universal language, then cooking is its most fundamental equation. Cooking can be as joyless as drudgingly following a recipe or as exalting as adding our spin to a new take on an old favorite. Dr. Su also realized that food can be a symbol of inner-circle knowledge, just like math can, as illustrated by his experience at a Chinese restaurant where he was deemed too American to be offered the special, secret Chinese menu that contained his favorite food, sweet red bean soup. Via email he shared this recipe, which we served with a sweet cornbread cake for a hint of Oklahoma.
Adzuki Bean Soup
1/2 lb. adzuki beans (red mung beans, NOT green)
2 Chinese dried tangerine peels (or grated grapefruit or lemon zest)
1.5 oz. Chinese rock sugar (or granulated sugar to taste)
1 Chinese brown sugar slab (or brown sugar)
8 1/2 cups water
Soak the adzuki beans in cool water for 3 hours, then drain. Fill a pot up with water and bring to a boil. Pour the drained beans in to cook for 5 minutes, then drain and rinse. Add 8 1/2 cups water into the pot and bring it to a boil. Add the beans and tangerine peel or zest in and boil for 2 hours with the lid partially on. Make sure the beans are boiling and cooking rapidly the entire time. If it looks like the liquid is starting to overflow, turn the heat down but make sure to keep it as close to a boil as you can. After the two hours, add the sugars in and stir to dissolve. Scoop half the beans into a sieve, then mash them into a bowl to extract the paste. This step is done to achieve the grainy texture, but can be skipped if you prefer a smoother consistency. Pour the paste back into the pot. Enjoy hot or cold. Sourced from https://www.wokandkin.com/red-bean-dessert-soup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.