Food by the Book: "March," a graphic novel trilogy

Congressman John Lewis is considered one of the Big Six leaders of the Civil Rights Movement inspired by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Listening to King’s words on the radio as a young man led him to chair the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee that ignited the Freedom Riders in 1964 and Bloody Sunday in 1965 in which he helped lead more than 600 marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
Lewis, 76, has written a graphic novel trilogy for young people about that turbulent time called “March” with co-author Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell. His intent is to preserve that history in a form that reaches this generation in a meaningful and instructive way. As one who eschews comic books and graphic novels as a means to teach literature or history, I was taken aback by the power of this genre to tell such an important story.
After reading just the first two pages of volume one, I was transported back to a time when I was still in elementary school and not fully cognizant of the seriousness of what was happening. As time went on, everyone in Muskogee became players in this important era of history with the desegregation of Central High School and Manual Training High School in 1970-71. To capture those years and preserve it for future generations to understand is of paramount importance, not just to our country or for our lifetimes, but for all people everywhere for all time. Freedom, voting rights and equal education are all but taken for granted in our country now and often looked on with apathy. But, it is dangerous to forget the hard-fought battle to earn these rights and how precious they are to all of us.
It is a testament to Lewis’ leadership that he has retained his congressional seat since 1986. “March” is now being used in high school history classes and in freshman year courses at universities to teach about the Civil Rights Movement. If you enjoy graphic novels and eye-witness history, “March” is definitely worth investigating with your book club.
These cold days are the ideal time to turn on the oven. Try a different type of roast with stuffed chicken and wild rice salad. It will delight and amaze.
Stuffed chicken roast
Ingredients
3/4 cup ruby port or sweet red wine
1/2 cup dried tart red cherries
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 pound hot Italian sausage, casings removed if present
1 tablespoon butter
1 medium onion, chopped (1/2 cup)
1 5 ounce package fresh baby spinach
1/2 cup 1/2-inch cubes provolone cheese (2 1/4 ounces)
1/4 cup soft bread crumbs
2 tablespoons chopped curly parsley
2 whole skinless, boneless chicken breasts (2 3/4 to 3 pounds total)
12 slices thick-cut bacon (1 pound)
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
In a small saucepan combine the port, cherries, and sugar. Cook and stir until boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Cool completely (or, cover and chill overnight). Drain cherries, reserving port for sauce and dressing.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until browned, stirring to break up pieces. Remove sausage from skillet with a slotted spoon, reserving drippings. Add butter to skillet. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, about 5 minutes. Gradually add spinach, cooking and stirring until wilted, about 2 minutes. Remove to a colander set over a large bowl. Press out liquid with the back of a spoon; discard liquid. Coarsely snip spinach mixture. In the bowl stir together the spinach mixture, drained cherries, cheese, bread crumbs, and parsley. Set mixture aside.
Pound chicken breasts between two pieces of plastic wrap to an even 1/2-inch thickness; set aside. On two pieces of plastic wrap overlapped together lay six 18-inch pieces of 100 percent cotton kitchen string vertically at about 2-inch intervals. Weave a 24-inch piece of string across the strings. Lay bacon strips at a slight diagonal across the strings, overlapping slices. Arrange chicken breasts evenly on top of bacon, leaving a 1 1/2-inch bacon border at the top and bottom and overlapping the chicken pieces slightly. Press to make even thickness. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spread sausage mixture across center of chicken. Quickly lift and fold chicken and bacon over filling, using plastic wrap to lift. Tuck chicken and bacon under opposite side to form a roll. Using plastic wrap, turn seam side up. Pull plastic wrap away and tie strings to make a tight roll, tying the string that crosses the roast lengthwise last. Add more string as necessary to secure. (I couldn’t find kitchen string at my store, so I used toothpicks to hold the roast together, which is very laborious, but will work in a pinch.)
Line a roasting pan with foil; add a rack. Transfer roast, seam side down, to rack in prepared pan. Roast for 1 3/4 hours or until done in center at 165 degrees. Remove and let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with remaining port sauce. Serves 10.
Harvest wild rice salad
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups uncooked wild rice, rinsed and drained
4 cups water
2 teaspoons kosher salt
4 navel oranges, peeled, sectioned, and cut into 1-inch pieces (1 cup)
2 stalks celery, bias-sliced 1/4-inch thick
1 red apple, cored and coarsely chopped
1 pear, cored and coarsely chopped
1 cup coarsely chopped roasted, salted pistachios
2 cups watercress
Dressing:
1/4 cup cider vinegar
2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 tablespoons cherry cooking liquid* (see Stuffed Chicken Roast)
1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
3 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Directions
Place the vinegar, shallot, salt, and pepper in a nonreactive bowl and allow to sit for 10 minutes. Whisk in the cherry liquid, mustard, orange zest, and orange juice. Slowly whisk in oil. Season with salt as needed. Prepare the salad by placing rice, water, and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 45 to 50 minutes or until rice is tender. Drain well and cool. Place the dressing in a large bowl. Add wild rice. Cover and chill up to 24 hours.
To serve, add oranges, celery, apple, pear, and pistachios to wild rice mixture; stir to coat. Add watercress and toss gently. Source for both recipes: Better Homes and Gardens, December 2015, or on their website.
