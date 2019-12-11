Food by the Book: 'Main Street' reveals familiar themes

A reading of Sinclair Lewis’s satirical 1920 novel “Main Street” (BiblioBazaar, 2007) is akin to being stuck in retrograde motion through time. The novel’s main character, Carol Milford, is a librarian working in St. Paul, Minnesota, around 1912. While in college, she and her girlfriends dreamed of professional careers, even though married life was always their ultimate goal. Having read a sociology book during her senior year on the rejuvenation of prairie villages, Carol idealistically decides to be a social reformer and help towns install village greens and develop their quaint Main Streets.
When Carol marries William Kennicott, a physician from Gopher Prairie, Minnesota, he persuades her to move to his small hometown by telling her she could help make the town artistic. She joins a bridge club, as well as the town’s literary society, and throws a major social event but still is unable to change the town’s conservative mindset. With themes of gender roles, conservatism versus liberalism, and community revitalization or the status quo, it is evident that 100 years has not been enough to completely answer these questions or change much of the overarching attitudes commonly held by large segments of American society.
Lewis’ insight into characters’ minds, the juxtaposition of small-town America with enlightened urbane life, and the capturing of social events and shifts in history all helped earn him the honor of being the first American to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. As we continue to evaluate the condition of our Main Streets across the country, it is comforting and also somewhat disconcerting to know that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Yet, the Carol Milford Kennicotts of the world march on and keep the faith, because, satire aside, it is in the trying that meaning and civilization are made. Add “Main Street” to your reading list for 2020.
Minnesota is known for its wild rice, which makes a great base for using leftover holiday turkey. Try a warming bowl of wild rice soup and an elegant side salad to gussy up your common winter days.
Easy Turkey and Wild Rice Soup
Ingredients
2 boxes long grain and wild rice
2 tablespoons butter
2 cups carrots, peeled and sliced
1 medium onion, diced
2 celery stalks, sliced
1 cup sliced mushrooms
4 tablespoons flour
1/4 cup butter
4 cups chicken or turkey stock
1/2 cup half and half
4 tablespoons sherry
2 cups turkey, diced
1 bay leaf
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Cook rice according to package instructions. Add butter to a Dutch oven and sauté onions, celery and carrots over medium heat until tender, about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and continue cooking until tender. Add butter and flour, stirring until vegetables are coated evenly and a nice roux begins to form. Add broth and half and half and bring to a boil, whisking until thickened. Add sherry, turkey, rice and bay leaf. Return to a low boil, then simmer approximately 30 minutes until heated thoroughly.
Waldorf Salad with Blue Cheese Tarts
Ingredients
1 large Granny Smith apple, cored and diced
1 large Honey Crisp apple, cored and diced
1 medium Fuji apple, cored and diced
2 celery ribs, sliced thin
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup crème fraiche or Mexican crema
2 tablespoon white sugar
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 cup walnut halves
2/3 cup sugar
1 package ready-made pie crust
1 4-ounce package blue cheese, crumbled
1 ripe pear, chopped
2 tablespoons honey
Directions
Place first five ingredients in large mixing bowl. In a smaller bowl mix mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar, lemon juice and salt together. Add dressing until apple mixture is coated all over, but not too much. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Make sugared walnuts by combining walnuts with sugar in small saucepan and stirring over medium heat until sugar is melted and walnuts coated. Spread in a single layer on parchment paper to cool. Break apart into pieces and store in airtight container.
Meanwhile, unfold pie crusts and cut into 12 circles using a large round cookie cutter. Place in muffin tin and bake at 375 degrees until beginning to brown, about 5-8 minutes. Cool pan on wire rack. Mix together cheese, pear and honey. Spoon into pastry shells and bake at 375 for about 8 minutes. Cool on wire rack.
To assemble, place salad greens on platter. Top with apple mixture. Sprinkle with walnuts. Place a cheese tarts around the rim. Cheese tarts adapted from Southern Living Christmas, 2008.
