Food by the Book: 'It Can't Happen Here'

In 1930, Sinclair Lewis became the first American to win the Nobel Prize for literature. Best known for “Main Street,” “Babbit,” and “Elmer Gantry,” Lewis has been dubbed the conscience of his generation. Eighty years later, his works seem oddly prophetic and illustrate that old adage that the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Lewis’s prophesizing could not be more evident than in his 1935 dystopian novel, “It Can’t Happen Here.” Set during the presidential campaign of fictional candidate Berzelius Windrip, much of the political analysis comes from the inner thoughts of influential Vermont newspaper editor Doremus Jessup as he covers the campaign. What is startling is the similarity between President Donald Trump’s political ideology and that of Windrip, as well as the issues facing Americans during the Great Depression. The novel’s central theme is the fear of fascism’s subversive infiltration into American life.
The 15 planks of Windrip’s platform, supported by an uneducated class called the Forgotten Men, include scrutinizing immigrants and cuts to social security and welfare. In his campaign speeches Berzelius reminds Americans that they are the greatest race on the face of the earth. In his reforms he advocates for giving every real American a guaranteed yearly income of $3,000 to $5,000. He blasts the liberal media, including Jessup, who after Windrip’s victory is eventually imprisoned as America sinks deeper and deeper into a fascist state.
This novel is a fascinating look into American history, as real figures and history from the 1930s, such as Huey Long, Hitler, and Mussolini, even the salaries of school teachers, are extensively examined. To put it all in perspective, the Greek historian Polybius, circa 146 B.C.E., theorized that the cycle of democracy eventually produces apathetic people who are easily taken over by a strong-fisted tyrant. But, surely it can’t happen here.
Lewis attended Yale University except for a one-year hiatus to work as a janitor at Upton Sinclair’s communal living experiment, Helicon Home Colony. The following are inspired by the menu at the Yale Commons where Lewis dined as an undergraduate.
Merlot Braised Beef Short Ribs
8 beef short ribs
Salt & freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 cup merlot wine
2 1/2 cups beef stock
1/4 cup flour
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 medium onion, halved & thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
4 to 5 sprigs fresh thyme
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. I had to settle for chuck tender steaks, as there were no short ribs at the store. Season the short ribs with salt and pepper. Place the ribs in a roasting pan large enough to hold them in a single layer. Roast for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, place the wine, stock, flour, sugar and mustard in a medium-sized pot and whisk until well combined. Mix in the onion, garlic and thyme. Bring to a boil, boil 2 minutes, then remove from heat. When the short ribs have roasted 30 minutes, remove from the oven and drain away any excess fat. Reduce the oven temperature to 325 degrees. Pour the stock mixture over the ribs. Cover and bake for 2 hours, or until the meat is very tender and falling off the bone. Remove thyme sprigs. Serve on a bed of potato/parsnip mash and sprinkle with citrus gremolata. Adapted from http://www.food.com/recipe/merlot-braised-beef-short-ribs-269739.
Honey Glazed Rainbow Carrots
1 1/2 to 2 pounds baby carrots, rainbow if available
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
4 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons honey
3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat leaf parsley for garnish, optional
Place carrots in a medium saucepan. Cover with water and add 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and continue cooking for about 15 minutes, or until tender. Drain and set aside. In a sauté pan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add honey and brown sugar and cook, stirring, until sugar is dissolved. Add the lemon juice and gently stir in the cooked carrots, coating well.
Continue heating, gently stirring, until carrots are hot and glazed with the honey mixture.
Add kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Serve immediately garnished with chopped parsley, if desired.
Potato and Parsnip Mash
1/2 pound Yukon gold potatoes
3/4 pound parsnips
1/4 cup heavy cream
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Peel the potatoes and cut into 1-inch cubes. Peel the parsnips and slice until the tough part of the parsnip is reached. Place the vegetables in a large pot of salted, cold water. Bring to a simmer. Simmer for 20 minutes, so the potatoes and parsnips are tender at the same time. While the vegetables are cooking, bring the rest of the ingredients to a simmer in a sauce pan over low heat. When the vegetables are done, drain and mash with the cream mixture, adding more cream if needed.
Citrus Gremolata
2 tablespoons orange zest
2 tablespoons lemon zest
2 tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley
2 cloves garlic, minced
In a small bowl, mix the orange zest, lemon zest, parsley and the 2 minced garlic cloves. Lightly season the gremolata with salt and pepper. Sprinkle a small amount over each portion of short ribs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.