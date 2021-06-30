Food by the Book: Homes play roles in novels, short stories

House and home have always been instrumental to the atmosphere of novels and short stories. The creepy Gothic mansion, the weathered adobe, or the New York City brownstone come to mind. The pandemic has driven our increased notice of the unspoken part one’s home plays in the day-to-day fabric of our existence. Not to be in the background any longer, house and home are everywhere we turn these days.
Take for instance “Red Island House” by Andrea Lee or “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, both focused on an existential attachment to a particular house. Yet, still out on the bookshelves is the 2013 novel by French author Thomas Clerc, “Interior” (Farrar, Strauss and Giroux), which takes the idea of the house a step further. A quirky exploration of every room in a professor’s home, “Interior” is at once a delightful expose on Clerc’s Paris digs and a look at our material possessions. In a unique literary style, Clerc takes apart his rooms and examines their furniture and objects, pairing them with reminiscences and stories to create the novel. Here is his gray metal file cabinet. There is a stone lion’s head hung up on the door jamb. In another room is a dentist’s cabinet, in which drawer number six contains an 11-year-old pack of cigarettes. “Interior” plumbs the depths of our living spaces and the things we own, both mundane and eccentric.
Not to be outdone, the 2016 release “The Finer Things” (Potter, New York) by Christiane Lemieux is a tour d’ force of fine furnishings and architectural details. Inside this textbook-sized tome are beautiful wallpapers, floors, furniture, fabrics, and accessories. How to install and use them, their aesthetics, and how they are made are all contained within its stunningly beautiful pages. This is a work to be studied, drooled over, and imitated, even if it means using knock-offs and bargain basement copies. As in all things, one learns by doing, and that includes home decorating.
Home means food and good times. Christiane Lemieux has a delicious recipe for pistou soup, a traditional summer soup served in French cuisine that uses basil and summer vegetables fresh from the garden.
Pistou Soup
Ingredients
4 tbsp. olive oil
3 medium leeks, white parts only, thoroughly washed
9 garlic cloves, minced, divided
2 medium carrots
2 stalks celery
2 Yukon gold potatoes
12 green beans, trimmed
2 medium zucchini
1 medium yellow summer squash
1 can beans (cannellini or chickpeas)
3 ripe tomatoes, peeled, seeded or 1 can whole tomatoes
8 cups chicken stock
Salt
1 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. fresh thyme
1 cup small shell pasta
6 garlic cloves
4 cups fresh basil leaves
1/2 cup olive oil
1 tsp. salt
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
6 to 8 slices baked sourdough baguette, about 1/4-inch thick
Directions
Clean, trim, and dice all vegetables into 1/2 inch sections. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
In a large Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the leeks and sauté just until they start to turn translucent, about 3 minutes. Add 3 cloves garlic and sauté about 1 minute more. Add the carrots and celery and continue sautéing until the vegetables deepen in color, about 3 to 4 minutes. Pour the stock into the pan, bring it to a boil, and reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Sprinkle in a generous pinch of salt and the thyme. Stir in the beans, zucchini, summer squash, and tomato. Continue simmering for 15 minutes.
Add pasta to the soup and simmer for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, make the pistou. Put 6 cloves garlic in a food processor with about 3 tablespoons of the olive oil; begin processing. With the machine running, add the basil leaves and parmesan, and then pour in enough extra-virgin olive oil to make a smooth, thick, but fluid paste. Reserve about 2/3 of the paste into a serving bowl to pass alongside the soup.
When the soup is ready, stir some pistou into the saucepan. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning. Ladle the soup into individual serving bowls. Place a slice of bread in the center of each bowl. Drizzle a little more pistou over the bread and soup in each bowl and sprinkle with Parmesan. Serve with more pistou alongside for each person to add, if desired.
Adapted from Christiane Lemiuex’s recipe.
