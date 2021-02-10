Food by the Book: Generations impact each other in 'The Dutch House'

Sometimes you know you love a book from the moment you read the first word. Ann Patchett’s most recent novel, “The Dutch House” (Harper Collins, 2019), is just such a novel, earning her a Pulitzer Prize nomination.
“The Dutch House” is told back and forth in time from the perspective of Danny, younger brother of Maeve Conroy. When they were children, their father made a killing in real estate, surprising the family with the purchase of a grand house complete with a swimming pool and third floor ballroom in swanky Elkins Park, a suburb of Philadelphia. He also hired a housekeeper, cook, and a nanny, as any aspiring land magnate would do. The house is everything to the family, except the wife and mother, Elna Conroy, who was not consulted about its purchase.
With rising action in the late 1950s and early 1960s, a time of growing social consciousness and self-actualization for women, Elna abandons the family to move to India to help the poor. This is devastating for Maeve, but even more so for Danny, who as a toddler is left with no connection to or memory of his mother. To upset things further, their father remarries a cold and ruthless woman with two daughters of her own, eventually moving Maeve out of the bedroom she has occupied since childhood and finally ousting both Conroy children altogether.
Deprived of not only their childhood home, but any inheritance, the siblings frequently return throughout the decades to park outside the beloved house, silent observers of their past, their stepmother and her daughters. One small recompense is an educational trust their father had established for his children and stepdaughters. With this money, Maeve sends Danny first to Choate for high school and then to Columbia for medical school to not only ensure his education, but to try to use up the money before the girls can get to it.
While Danny’s feelings for his mother are not completely rectified, just rewards and compassion win the day. This is a complex novel about holding onto the past, forgiveness, and the amazing way in which the generations impact one another. A compelling read that will not disappoint, especially if you have ever loved a house and its memories.
While dinner is the most common meal for family bonding, nothing says home like breakfast. The Conroy children frequent diners, bakeries, and coffee shops where they enjoy breakfasts and hot beverages while commiserating over the house. Here are two breakfast dishes based on foods mentioned in the novel to try with your family.
Smoked Salmon Hash
Ingredients
1/3 package small blush creamer potatoes
2 tbsp. olive oil
1/4 red pepper, diced
1 package smoked salmon
4 eggs, beaten
1 tsp. ground black pepper
1 tsp. pink Himalayan seas salt
1 ripe avocado, diced
Directions
Microwave potatoes according to package directions. Add olive oil to 12” skillet. Dice potatoes and add to skillet along with red pepper. Sauté until starting to brown. Add salmon and cook another minute. Move mixture to the side. Add beaten eggs and scramble. When nearing completion, incorporate vegetables and salmon with eggs. Cook just until eggs are set. Top with avocado and serve immediately. Makes about 4 servings.
Apple and Spinach Salad
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tbsp. honey
1 tsp. lemon zest
1 1/2 tbsp. lemon juice
1/4 tsp. ginger
Dash of sea salt
1 Fuji apple
1 Granny Smith apple
1 pear chopped, fresh or canned
1 sack baby spinach
4 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
1/3 cup toasted walnuts
1/3 cup dried cherries
Mix first six ingredients in mixing bowl. Stir in apples and pear and refrigerate one hour. When ready to serve, place spinach on serving platter and top with apple mixture. Garnish with bacon, cherries and walnuts. Make sure to scrape all the dressing onto the salad. Adapted from All-time Favorite Recipes.
