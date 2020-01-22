Food by the Book Escaping technology, re-learning words

Language is an ever-changing phenomenon, evidenced most clearly by Shakespeare’s choice of words. No one uses the words “bodkin” or “frippery” anymore.
They have been replaced with words like “telemarketer” and “thrift store.” But, when a group of British authors, activists and artists noticed that 50 words describing nature had been removed from the Oxford Junior Dictionary in favor of techno vocabulary, a petition and hefty debate ensued in the UK to put them back. The protestors cited the increasing separation of children from the natural world and their isolation in digital screen time.
An offshoot of this effort to re-establish connection between children’s well-being and nature was a beautiful book called “The Lost Words” (House of Anansi Press, 2017) by author Robert McFarlane and illustrator Jackie Morris. Using acrostic poetry, McFarlane chose 20 of the 50 words culled from the dictionary with which to reacquaint children. Imagining it as a spell book to conjure the words back into usage, the result is an exquisite, large-format volume filled with Morris’ beautiful illustrations. Words such as “acorn,” “bluebell,” “fern,” “ivy,” “kingfisher,” “lark,” “raven,” and “weasel” that used to be commonplace in children’s literature come back to life in this book.
Since books themselves are becoming a thing of the past, a point could be made that dictionary publishers must pick and choose words carefully to match modern language usage and keep the size of the dictionary cost-effective. Still, it is disconcerting to think that our natural world is being replaced by a virtual existence that, by many accounts, is causing behavioral problems in children. Being connected to nature, to Mother Earth, has proven time and again over the millennia of human existence to be a tonic for the spirit of children and adults alike.
Also changing is our way of cooking, thanks to technology. For example, few people take the time now to bake bread from scratch. Case in point, freshly baked bread is often referred to as artisanal, indicating the degree of skill needed to prepare it. Artist Jackie Morris, who illustrated “The Lost Words,” however, demonstrates her degree of culinary artistry with this delicious bread recipe. Jackie says, “When really stressed with painting, I make bread. Now I would also make handmade pesto, and in spring go to the bluebell woods and pick wild garlic to make fresh pesto.” Try it on a wintery day when indoor activities are a good option and commune with the earthy goodness of freshly baked bread.
Jackie Morris’ Swirling Pesto Rolls
Ingredients
700 grams plain flour or 5 5/8 cups
A sprinkle of salt
A small scoop of dried yeast or a packet
700 milliliters warm water, almost 3 cups
A big splash of olive oil
Some pesto, pine nuts and Parmesan cheese
Directions
Mix the first five ingredients together with clean hands in a bowl and knead until a lovely, warm elastic dough is formed, then cover with a damp cloth and let it rise. When the dough has risen, knead it a little more then roll out on a board.
Gather together all the jars of pesto that the young people living in your house have opened every time they were hungry and made themselves pasta with pesto. Spread this onto the dough. Sprinkle with pine nuts. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Roll the dough up.
Cut the dough into (4-inch-wide pieces), then cut through the middle, almost to the bottom and open up the roll so that you can see the swirl of patterns. Put them into a baking pan and leave to rise, covered again with a damp cloth. Turn on the oven to warm to 375 degrees.
When ready, put the risen rolls into the oven for 20-25 minutes. Take out the oven and put onto a cooling tray. Adapted with permission from http://www.jackiemorris.co.uk/making-bread.
If you really don’t have time or the skills, you could also use frozen bread dough left to rise according to directions, then roll it out to a rectangle, cover with pesto and cheese, roll up and cut into 3-inch segments. Place cut side up in baking dish and bake according to package directions, about 25-30 minutes in 350 degree oven. Almost as therapeutic as creating an artisanal loaf and almost as delicious. Serve warm with good butter.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.